BORDERHAWK LAUNCHES CYBERSECURITY GOVERNANCE PLATFORM IN CONJUNICTION WITH THEIR ONSPRING PARTNERSHIP

Cybersecurity as a fundamental Business Process

CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BorderHawk announces an innovative Business Process Management service designed to facilitate Cybersecurity Program development and empower cybersecurity as a fundamental function within any organization.BorderHawk Cybersecurity Governance Platform (BGP) is designed to provide clients:― a blueprint for a complete cybersecurity program based on tested processes― identifies and rationalizes the order in which individual elements should be integrated― guides adoption and implementation of regulations/best practices/ standardsThe BGP is a Business Process Management tool, powered by Onspring. It was conceived to integrate cybersecurity functions and information risk recognition as a basic business function for any organization. Organization size, purpose, or business models are irrelevant when engaging with BGP.BGP is an essential management tool, especially for organizations having no cybersecurity experience. On the other hand, organizations that have already started on cybersecurity as a function may be benefited by using BGP to validate their programs maturity and in establishing definable metrics.BorderHawk’s Cybersecurity Governance Platform is powered by Onspring. Onspring is a Business Process Automation platform that allows users to manage data, workflow, and reporting. Onspring’s flexible, cloud-based platform portion of this BorderHawk service includes a user interface with customization and integration capabilities that provides a framework for development and deployment of additional business processes.The choice of such an integrated operating base provides the client with a true business process management tool having the flexibility to customize for a variety of business needs and not become just another singularly focused cybersecurity application. The BorderHawk Cybersecurity Governance Platform provides a distinct set of applications necessary for effective Cybersecurity Business Process Management.For more information on BorderHawk Cyber Risk Tools Platform, contact 770 607-7384 or email at info@borderhawk.com###Founded in 2008 with offices in Cartersville, Georgia and Anchorage, Alaska. BorderHawk offers Cybersecurity and Information Risk Governance Strategy and Integration services to a wide range of organizations. The company delivers innovative solutions that help clients meet regulatory requirements, while maintaining a competitive business infrastructure.The Digital World Punishes the Passive



