A Mother's Love Knows No Bounds

My True Colours: A Mother's Strength Written by Hannah Francis

An emotionally gripping story about triumph through trials and tribulations

It’s about coping with the aftereffects of different types of abuse; both physical and mental, and how overcoming this, helped me to achieve my life goals to give my children and myself the best life.” — Hannah Francis

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hannah Francis proudly announces the international release of her debut book “My True Colours: A Mother's Strength.”

Francis’ opens the book by depicting how one event can change someone’s life forever. A locked away childhood secret leads Lauren, the main character, down the wrong path and into an abusive marriage. After years of unhappiness, she finds the strength to leave and start a new life. Lauren’s selfless love for her children propels her to strive for a better future. Throughout her journey, she experiences love, heartache, friendships, and lots of laughter along the way.

This is the author’s life story. She hopes that people who are going through despondent situations can gain something from it in a positive way. “Writing the book helped me to heal. I have never spoken to anyone about some parts of the book. It was a cleansing experience for me. My wish is to help others in any way I can, this is what inspired me to write this book. If my message only reaches one person, it would have been worth it,” shares Francis.

Francis is a proud recipient of the Books of Excellent Merit Award from Pacific Book Review. Its reviewer, Lisa Brown-Gilbert says, “Conclusively, My True Colours: A Mother’s Strength turned out to be an emotionally gripping, intensely satisfying, portrayal of motherly love. Overall, I found Lauren’s story a captivating and emotional ride of trials, tribulations, and triumphs. I found her resilience and determination admirable as she took control of her life, even when it meant being a struggling single mother prone to ridicule and disrespect even from friends…I found myself booing, cheering and crying for heroic Lauren and I think readers will as well. This novel is certainly worthy of Hannah Francis’ debut work, which I do recommend.”

The book continues to garner great feedback and five-star ratings in bookselling sites. Readers and professional book reviewers alike rave about how the book is heartbreaking yet heartwarming at the same time. Megan Bain of the The US Review of Book says, “Through this novel, Francis shows to women that, no matter the circumstance, a woman can have that innate desire for motherhood fulfilled and successfully raise her children with or without a man. She gives hope to women stuck in an abusive relationship and gives understanding to those who are not, creating a bond with all her readers.”

Catch Hannah Francis' radio interview with Kate Delaney, an Emmy-award-winning journalist, on America Tonight with Kate Delaney. It airs Monday through Friday from 9:00 pm to midnight Pacific.



My True Colours: A Mother's Strength

Written by Hannah Francis

Paperback | $19.76

E-book | $4.99

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



