Ms. America® 2019 Crown Goes to Joanna Hairabedian from California

Joanna Hairabedian, Ms. West Coast was crowned Ms. America® 2019 at the National Pageant held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

Besting 39 Women from All Over the United States of America, Hairabedian Begins Her Journey as Ms. America® 2019

The women this year were very exceptional, giving back thru volunteer service using their crown for good to not only make positive changes in their community but to help change the world for better.” — Susan Jeske, CEO Ms. America® Pageant

The Ms. America® Pageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, married, widowed, with or without children.

The pageant is based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Sportswear and Finalist On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score. Ms. America® International 2019 is for women 40 years of age and up and the winner of the Ms. International™ 2019 is based on her ability to do consistently well throughout all areas of the pageant; judges competition scores, ads sold in the program book and People’s Choice thru Internet Voting. New this year is the crown Ms. America® Elite for those 50 years of age and up.

As Ms. America® 2019, Joanna Hairabedian starts her journey that will take her from spotlight to spotlight on behalf of an organization that enriches the lives of women across the country, who are passionate about giving back to others through volunteer service and being the inspiration that helps others achieve their dreams. Hairabedian is a singer, song writer and author who helps transform lives through her music and motivational speaking. Founder of The Royal Princess Crowning Program she instills inner confidence and self-esteem for girls and women.

Ms. America® 2019 first runner-up went to Kayla Johnson, Ms. Oregon, second runner-up is Sydnee Michaels, Ms. Hawaii; third runner-up went to Athena Fleming, Ms. Golden State; and fourth runner-up is Rosanne Spindler, Ms. Indiana.

LaTresa Doleman, Ms. Georgia won the Ms. America® International 2019 crown. Doleman's platform is Brain Tumor/Cancer Awareness. This two sport Division I student-athlete founded "Making a Better Me Inc.", a non-profit organization to help youth as well as an organization called "Tall Girls Rock" to build self-esteem in tall girls and women around the world. Doleman is the wife and caregiver to Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, a brain cancer survivor.

Ms. International™ 2019 went to Adri Maisonet Morales, Ms. North Carolina. She was also the People’s Choice Award winner and walked away with $12,888.00. Morales is an executive for a multi-billion-dollar healthcare company, an entrepreneur and a national award-winning thought-leader and speaker. She volunteers more than 100 hours annually with various charities and advocates for the Body Positivity Imperative.

New this is year is the first Ms. America® Elite 2019 that went to Sierra Scott, Ms. Kansas. This Emmy and Telly Award winning journalist currently hosts two positive television shows called “Positively Kansas” and “Your View”. Sierra is a two-time Presidential Gold medal winner for volunteerism for donating her time at more than 100 charity events a year. Her platform, "Show Your Scars”, encourages people to celebrate their imperfections and use them to motivate and inspire others.

This year, the Contestants together made over 600 appearances which contributed to over 3000 volunteer service hours. All contestants in the pageant received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for the Class of 2019. The 2018 National titleholders made over 350 appearances and each received Presidential Volunteer Service award, which included a gold medal pin, certificate, and a letter signed from the President of the United States on White House stationery.

Live streaming was provided by AlertTheGlobe.com with hosts Stephanie Mills, Ms. America® 2014/15 and Scott Stewart, the host and producer of the TV show “What’s Up Orange County” that airs on KDOC, Time Warner and Cox Communication.

Rebroadcast of the entire pageant will be shown on www.AlertTheGlobe.com on Saturday, August 31, 2019 starting at 2:00pm (PST) or look for it on Vimeo.

Sponsors included Episkin, Claire’s Collection, AlertTheGlobe.com, Pageantry Magazine.com, Cynthia Bui Collection, and New Beginnings Cosmetics.

2019 SPECIAL AWARDS:

Ms. for America Award – Sierra Scott, Ms. Kansas

People’s Choice Award – Adri Maisonet Morales, Ms. North Carolina

Spirit of America – Danielle Marie Brandon, Ms. Texas

Power of the Crown – Jill Annette Short, Ms. Maryland

Crown for a Purpose – Joanna Hairabedian, Ms. West Coast

Media Award – Lauren Ragazzo, Ms. Greater California

Photogenic Award – Susan Lindley, Ms. California Regional

Congeniality Award – Minniequa Johnson, Ms. Indiana State

Community Service Award – Diem Ngoc Nguyen, Ms. Georgia State

Woman of Distinction – Carlie Gintoli, Ms. Florida

Empowering Women Award – Mahima Singh, Ms. Pennsylvania

Excellence Award – LaTanya Morris, Ms. Illinois

Directors Award – Athena Fleming – Ms. Golden State

Spirit of Pageantry Award given by Pageantry Magazine – Wendy Goetschel, Ms. Southern California.

Special Awards given out to a non-finalist, categories: Best evening gown went to Wendy Goetschel, Ms. Southern California; best sportswear went to Jessica Winfield, Ms. District of Columbia and best interview went to Stephanie Wilson, Ms. Washington.

About Ms. America® Pageant Inc.

The Ms. America® Pageant is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International, Ms. America® Elite, Miss International Beauty® and USA International®. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 30 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Ms. America® is a registered federal trademark with the USPTO in Washington DC since February 2000. For more information, go to www.MsAmericaPageant.com

Crowning of 2019 Ms. America® at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA



