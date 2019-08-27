Artifex to Exhibit at PRINT 19

Company to showcase award-winning high-performance embedded print technology solution

NOVATO, CA, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artifex Software, Inc.developer of Ghostscript(the industry leader in PDF, PostScript, PCL, and XPS rendering and conversion) and MuPDF(a highly versatile and lightweight PDF interpreter and toolkit solution) will be exhibiting at the upcoming PRINT 19 Conference being held at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL from October 3 – 5, 2019. Artifex will be located in the South Hall Booth #439 Stop by our booth to learn how Fortune 500 companies are utilizing Artifex technologies for their cloud print solutions. Ghostscript enables fast and reliable printing from a custom cloud implementation. Build superior cloud print solutions with Ghostscript’s customizable features, and the most complete set of PDF, PostScript, PCL, and XPS conversion capabilities on the market.Artifex will also showcase its Cobalt Acceleration Library (CAL), an embedded solution designed to deliver significant performance enhancements to the embedded printer and MFP markets. Engineered from 25 years of PDF/PS/ PCL/XPS expertise, CAL delivers superior speed and quality to every print job.“Engineered for performance and developed specifically for the embedded printer and MFP markets, our innovative, high-performance solution leverages emerging technologies for a faster, smarter, leaner print engine,” said Henry Stiles, Vice President of Engineering for Artifex. “Our embedded print acceleration technology utilizes a range of optimizations to improve printing performance, including parallelism, SIMD, GPU, and hardware-based solutions. The result, higher-speed processing, and superior print quality.”Get your complimentary VIP Guest Pass here ! Please use promo code 10080 when registering.Organizations interested in Ghostscript, MuPDF or additional details regarding our innovative technology, can visit the Artifex in Booth #439, McCormick Place, South Hall. Or, you can contact the company at info@artifex.com for more detailed information.For more information contact:Lisa Fenn, Director of MarketingLisa.fenn@artifex.com415.492.9861About Artifex Software, Inc.For over 25 years Artifex Software has provided premier printing and document management solutions to top-level global customers including Google, HP, Adobe, Oracle, Dropbox, IBM, Kyocera, Oce, Ricoh, Caldera, BlackBerry, and Intuit. With teams of engineers and leadership talent on three continents, North America, Europe, and Asia we are positioned to help ensure your technology needs are met. Visit our website at artifex.com.XXX



