Wise Agent Increases Daily Email Sending for Users to 2500

Wise Agent Users are now able to send 2500 each day from the system.

Real Estate professionals using Wise Agent CRM to see a 5x increase in daily email sending

We listened to our members asking for more email and are very excited to give them this increase in email sending ability.” — Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Agent, a fast-growing software company that helps real estate agents organize and grow their business, announced that they are increasing the daily email sending limit for all of their users to 2500 emails per day.Previously, Wise Agent users were able to send 500 bulk emails a day - equalling 15,000 marketing emails over the course of a month. Now with the increase, users will see a 5x increase in this number to 75,000 emails a month.Email marketing is still trending as the most effective marketing strategy for real estate agents, with more than 59% of marketers saying email is their biggest source of ROI.Brandon Wise, the company’s CEO believes all real estate agents should be including email campaigns in their marketing strategies.“We’ve seen that email can play a big role in building relationships and Email marketing is a driving force for growth in many successful agents’ businesses. We listened to our members asking for more email and are very excited to give them this increase in email sending ability.”The real estate tech company offers its users a robust marketing suite to utilize this email increase, including drip campaigns, monthly newsletters, and email templates for every occasion.Wise Agent’s support team is available 24/7 to help walk agents through any part of the changes. To find additional information about the email changes visit https://wiseagent.com/blog/your-daily-email-sending-limit-just-got-increased

