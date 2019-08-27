NaVOBA and Capital One Announce the 2019 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year

The LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Award Winners The team from Capital One poses with the LGBT VBEOY awardees. NaVOBA's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year logo

NaVOBA’s VBE of the Year is a prestigious award recognizing successful America’s veteran business owners working as supplier partners to Corporate America.

We’re honored to collaborate with our friends at the NGLCC to celebrate these amazing LGBT veteran business owners and share their remarkable stories.” — NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek

CARNEGIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) and Capital One, in partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), announced the 2019 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year as part of the NGLCC National Conference. NaVOBA’s Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year is a prestigious honor bestowed annually to an elite selection of America’s veteran business owners working as supplier partners to NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies.

“At Capital One, we're motivated by our opportunity and responsibility to help diverse business owners succeed,” said Jim Gorzalski, Chief Procurement Officer at Capital One. “It's an honor for us to sponsor the 2019 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year award, and join in celebrating those entrepreneurs who are working to make a difference every day.”

The Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and an extensive aspiration to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship as well as a commitment to give back to their communities. To be eligible to receive the award, the nominee must be a U.S. military veteran business owner who actively runs the company.

2019 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year

Carlton Brown - Occasional Occasions by Carlton and Vernice Armour-VAI Consulting and Training

2019 LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year Finalists

Paul Tripp, Northwest Consulting Group, Shay Rangel-Omni Global Strategies and Kathy Clarke - SageRock Advisors.

“NaVOBA’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year awards have celebrated the incredible diversity of America’s military entrepreneur community,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “We’re honored to collaborate with our friends at the NGLCC to celebrate these amazing LGBT veteran business owners and share their remarkable stories.”

Visit www.NaVOBA.org/LGBTAwards to learn more about these extraordinary veteran business owners.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a Fortune 500 company with branch locations primarily in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities – good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families – benefits us all.

