New Movie Project Is Looking For Former Newspaper Carriers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whatever happened to the paperboy? A new movie project helmed by seasoned Hollywood veterans is hoping to gain a boost of nostalgic support from a massive group of former teenagers whose first job has gone the way of VCR's, payphone booths and Polaroid cameras…the newspaper delivery boy (or girl) on their bicycle. Legend Of The Paperboys ” is about a group of teen paperboys and girls in the early 1980s who discover hidden clues to a treasure worth millions. The family-friendly script is filled with fond throwbacks to the days of Rubik’s cubes, classic Atari video games, and questionable fashion choices. Think “The Goonies” mixed with “Indiana Jones” and a bit of “Stranger Things” all swirled together in a pop-culture blender chock full of 80’s fun. If Elliott would’ve been carrying the local newspaper in the basket on his bike instead of E.T., you might have a Spielberg sense of what “Legend of the Paperboys” is all about.“The cool kids I knew growing up back then had a paper route, so they always had money to spend on “Space Invaders” and “PacMan” at the arcade AND pizza after the Friday night football game”, said one of the film’s producers, actor Kevin Sizemore (“Fear The Walking Dead”, "Under The Dome", “Woodlawn”, “Timeless”). “The kids who were newspaper carriers were always the go-getters, the hard workers, the ones with the responsibility of bringing the news…because the adults would lose their minds if the paper didn’t make it to their doorstep before coffee! I bet most of those paperboys and girls wound up in some sort of leadership position today. We want to cast a nationwide net and find them and align them and their stories with our movie. “Legend of the Paperboys" is a love letter not just to the ’80s, but also to those newspaper carriers and the newspapers themselves that were so much a part of the fabric of our lives back in the day.”The script by Darci Warner of Darci Warner Management recently won “Best New Writer” honors at the Action on Film Festival. Warner says that the movie fills a void in cinema today; “I know that times have changed, and I use my phone to read the newspaper today like most people do. Having said that, there was just something about that time that is so special for so many people. That’s why I wrote this movie in this way…to have lots of appeal both to parents who came of age in the ’80s, and teens today who will be able to relate to the sense of adventure the kids and adults in the movie experience... It’s a fast-paced thrill ride for both groups.”Due to strong initial response to the script, the “Legend Of The Paperboys” production team has decided to go directly to future viewers, including former newspaper carriers or former newspaper employees (from any era, not just the ’80s) to get the step-by-step word out about “Legend of the Paperboys" development. They’ve put together a special registry for former newspaper carriers and newspaper staffers at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/paperboys/movie-legend-of-the-paperboys . You can also get into the registry by emailing LegendofthePaperboys@gmail.com.The “Legend of the Paperboys” Kickstarter campaign will help raise funds to defray some of the movie’s production costs by offering one of a kind opportunities and nostalgia experiences associated with the film. Future plans include holding open casting calls in conjunction with newspapers across the U.S. and a possible virtual reality game based on a scene in the movie.



