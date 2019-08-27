Perfect World Mobile Announces NA Release Date

Releases Sep 4 Pre-Register now

Immerse yourself in XianXia fantasy on September 4

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect World Games has announced today that Perfect World Mobile, the game with a 12-year history will be available to NA players on September 4. Players will get to experience the mystical and magical Xian Xia setting and a world full of gods, immortals, ghosts, humans, devils, and demons. NA Open Beta (available globally excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Russia and CIS, release date of which will be announced later) download starts at 00:00 EST Sep. 4 and servers open at 10AM.In Perfect World Mobile players will be able to choose from three main races of Winged Elves, Humans, and Untamed. Largely influenced by Taoism players will continuously collect “spirit” to enhance their skills and will be able to restore their physical strength by using mediation. Perfect World Mobile elegantly weaves the charm of Chinese XianXia culture into thrilling PvE and PvP events as well as within the game’s architecture and art style.XianXia inspiration is also present in the epic encounters and bosses players will face in Perfect World Mobile embodying classic oriental horror films. From Frost Dragon to Hell Stallion players will face powerful adversaries richly detailed with nostalgic appearances and abilities. XianXia culture is also apparent in the powerful weapons that players will be able to obtain while venturing throughout Perfect World. The weapons’ look, shape, and function are modeled after those from classic Chinese Martial Arts novels.[Trailer: https://youtu.be/0UxzidL5Gxc Featuring the free-form flying from the original PC version, Perfect World Mobile allows players to explore the vast world on land, air, and sea. As players venture through the world with ease, they will encounter thoughtful incorporation of XianXia fantasy with classical bird-shaped kites and even be able to balance skillfully and fly through the world on their swords. While immersed in the world players will also meet historical Chinese figures as NPCs such as the famous explorer Peregrine.Perfect World Mobile brings the classic MMO steeped with XianXia fantasy to the mobile platform with gorgeous graphics and innovative controls for players to take to the skies with a touch of the screen. NA players can pre-register for Perfect World Mobile on iOS and Android now and will be able to experience the immersive XianXia inspired world on September 4.Fans of Perfect World can pre-register for the new installment of Perfect World Mobile beginning July 24 by visiting the official site here , or on the Google Play store here. Players that pre-register for Perfect World Mobile will receive a rare outfit on the first character they create. Perfect World will also be giving out tiered pre-registration rewards giving players more as pre-registration sign-ups increase including in-game currency, dye packs, equipment socket bonuses, a rare mount, and an open beta exclusive title. Players can also stay up to date on the latest news for Perfect World Mobile by visiting the official Facebook page here.A list of features includes:● Massive continent - 60,000 square kilometers panoramic three-dimensional map for players to explore● Perfect World Reinvigorated - next-gen graphics bring new life to the beloved places of Perfect World with realistic light and shadow effects● Long-loved playable races - playable races of humans, Winged Elves, and the Untamed● Rich class choices - experience the classes from the original game, each class brings its own distinct characteristics● Unique flight system - take to the skies with the flight system found in the original game● Epic combat - engage in combat in the air, on land or in the oceans● Spirit-based skill enhancement system - immerse yourself in the balance of Yin and YangAbout Perfect World GamesPerfect World Investment & Holding Group is a globalized cultural and entertainment group, which has introduced its products to over 100 countries and regions around the world, including North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has established dozens of branches in domestic cities, such as Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Zhuhai, as well as countries, including the US, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, and Japan. At present, Perfect World Investment & Holding Group is involved in business segments including movies & TV, games, cinemas, animation, literature, media, and education.



