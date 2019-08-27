Western Sports Foundation Names New Executive Director

WSF recently named Mark Dobosz as its new Executive Director.

It is an honor and pleasure for me to serve the athletes and families involved in western lifestyle sports.” — Mark Dobosz, WSF Executive Director

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Sports Foundation (WSF), the first program to provide a full range of wellness resources and services for life beyond a career in western sports recently named Mark Dobosz as its new Executive Director.Mark has spent over 35 years working in a variety of leadership roles and areas for not for profit organizations and associations. He has served in organizations that address community needs in the areas of education, health care, small business development, disabilities, and community development. Some of these include the National Creditors Bar Association, SCORE Foundation, the Mercy Health Care System, Easter Seals, and various premiere independent schools.In the area of fundraising, Mark has been responsible for starting a national foundation from the ground-level, multi-million-dollar campaigns, developing new fundraising programs, sponsorship programs, as well as expanding several annual giving, planned giving and special events programs. Mark has helped raise more than $35 million for the organizations he has served.Mark has spoken extensively throughout his career on non-profit management, leadership and fundraising at various international, national, regional and local conferences.He is one of the contributing authors of the book “Do Your Giving While You’re Living” by Edie Fraser and Robyn Spizman, as well as the Editor and contributing author of – Business Planning Tools for Non-Profit Organizations – First and Second Editions.Mark recently served as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Office Depot Foundation. He has also served on the boards of several professional and non-profit organizations. He is a recipient of the CASE (Council for the Advancement and Support of Education) Circle of Excellence in Fundraising Award and is a 2010 recipient of the Listen Learn and Care Award from The Office Depot Foundation for his contributions to the not-for-profit sector.In addition to an undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s College, Mark holds Executive Certificates in Nonprofit Leadership and Management and Transformational Nonprofit Leadership, from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.About Western Sports Foundation (WSF)Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF’s mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org



