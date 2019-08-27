Amazing Metal Sculptor Albert Nahman Debuts At Age 82

Sculptor Albert Nahman Albert Nahman's "Reclining Man II" Albert Nahman's "Trio"

Previously Unseen Masterworks To Be Unveiled For Public Viewing September 6

Albert’s work is a great marriage of the avant-garde and the contemporary. More than anyone or any artist I have ever known, he deserves to be celebrated.” — Lynn Baker, Nahman’s representative and respected jewelry designer

PLEASANT VIEW, TN, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- It’s never too late to climb your first mountain, write your first novel … or stun the art world with a spectacular debut.This is the truth exemplified by Albert Nahman, whose first-ever art opening at age 82 offers inspiration to doers and dreamers of all ages — while also introducing an artist whose work merits the highest critical accolades.His impact on the fine art community commences on Sept. 6, as Gallery 202 ( gallery202art.com ) in Franklin, Tennessee, hosts a free public reception for Nahman amidst a display of his astonishing “Angular Man” sculptures — steel and aluminum I-beams fashioned into stylized human forms in vivid colors. The show will also feature a selection of Nahman’s brass and copper mobiles, which reflect the aesthetics of Alexander Calder and supersonic airplane design. His story, though, stretches back through decades of setting the stage for his entrance.Born in Brooklyn, New York, Nahman inherited a love for art from his brother Samuel. When stationed with the U.S. Army at El Paso, Texas in 1955 he fell under the spell of the Southwest’s visual aesthetic. After returning to New York, he took formal lessons in art at the Art Students League in Manhattan and at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. More than a decade later, he moved closer toward finding his own means of expression by learning to weld at the Long Island Technical School.When he retired with his wife Estelle to Albuquerque in 2000, Nahman was free to explore fresh areas of interest, including silver and gold smithing and lapidary work. But much of his energies channeled into his lifelong devotion to art. In the years that followed, he fused his myriad influences, from New Mexican vistas to the work of Donald Delue, into a uniquely personal style.“Albert’s work is a great marriage of the avant-garde and the contemporary,” says Lynn Baker, Nahman’s representative as well as a successful jewelry designer and for years a “stylist to the stars” in Nashville. “It’s thrilling to be able to share his love for art and sculpture with the public for the first time. More than anyone or any artist I have ever known, he deserves to be celebrated.”About Albert NahmanBorn on October 25, 1936, Nahman grew up in Brooklyn, New York. His fascination with art began in elementary school. After taking classes at the Art Students League in Manhattan, he pursued more advanced study at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. He received “hands-on” education when employed by the New York City Parks Department to maintain and restore all municipal sculptures throughout the city, including Central Park and Grant’s Tomb. Lessons in welding at the Long Island Technical School during the 1970s inspired Nahman to begin creating his own sculptures. Since 2000 he and his wife Estelle have lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



