B&H WORLDWIDE UPGRADES QUALITY CERTIFICATION TO EN 9120:2018

B&H Worldwide proudly upgrades quality certification to EN 9120:2018

B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has successfully upgraded its ISO accreditation to EN AS 9120b.

By becoming accredited through BSI we are showing that our global management system meets the highly exacting requirements of the aerospace sector” — Group CEO, Stuart Allen

LONDON, UK, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has successfully upgraded its ISO accreditation to EN AS 9120b – the specialist industry standard for the aviation, space and defence industry. The award also includes ISO 9001:2015 certification following a successful audit by BSI.

The company was assessed against rigorous, internationally recognised standards which are used and supported by the world's leading aerospace companies throughout their supply chains.

The Aerospace Standards which BSI assesses to are a series of standards based on ISO 9001, developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) whose active signatories include the industry's leading names. Those standards provide international consistency and address specific regulatory, safety and reliability requirements demanded by the aerospace sector.

States B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen, "By becoming accredited through BSI we are showing that our global management system meets the highly exacting requirements of the aerospace sector. Our heads of department and team members across the business pulled together to successfully deliver on this outstanding achievement.

"As a company we have always been committed to achieving the highest standards in everything we do and once again we are leading the way in aerospace logistics with our best practices and standards", he adds.



