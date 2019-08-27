Social Media is the King of Marketing; Expert Lands on Entrepreneur

Candice Georgiadis Veronica Belmont, product manager on the Adobe Spark team Chris Strub, author of ’50 States, 100 Days: The Book’

Have a consistent look and feel to your posts. We all know the importance of a good brand, but carrying that over to your visual aesthetic on Instagram is important too.” — Veronica Belmont, product manager on the Adobe Spark team

Candice Georgiadis interviewed Veronica Belmont, product manager on the Adobe Spark team. Below is an excerpt with some very powerful Instagram information:

Let's talk about Instagram specifically. Can you share six ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Have a consistent look and feel to your posts.We all know the importance of a good brand, but carrying that over to your visual aesthetic on Instagram is important too. Brands and influencers alike are using tricks like custom Lightroom presets or consistency around content (and how often you post) gives customers a sense of familiarity. Plus, they know to look forward to your content every day!2. Be a fan.If you want people to be a fan of your brand, then you need to be a fan of your users. Get out there and find the people who represent the message your brand is trying to convey. If you’re a fitness brand, find the influencers in that space, follow them, and engage with them on Instagram! Comment on their posts, like, etc, but make sure it stays authentic. People can smell a phony (or a bot) a mile away, and that will do more to hurt your reputation than help. And most importantly, integrate user-generated content into your feed! It shows you’re appreciative of your viewers and fans.3. Make use of Instagram’s tools.Instagram lets your create shoppable posts, so if you’re selling goods make sure to use this important feature. If Instagram is where your customers are (and for some brands, it might not be!) then make it as easy as possible for them to buy what you’re selling. Make sure the images are clear and beautiful, and that you have an active Business Instagram account that’s linked to a Facebook page. There are some other rules as well, so check up on them before you get started.4. Create a content calendar.As I mentioned, posting on a consistent basis is the best way to stay top-of-mind for your users. Creating a content calendar (I love using Airtable for this kind of project) enables you to have a future-looking plan of all the things you want to communicate. Maybe you’re planning posts for the holidays, or you have a special promotion that you’re going to be running. Front-loading a bunch of content will make it a lot easier to get those posts out when they're most effective.

5. Use templates.

I'm a little biased here, considering I work on the Adobe Spark team, but I'm a huge fan of templates — and Spark has a lot of great ones to choose from. I'm not a designer, but I know what looks good. Being able to create content using templates designed by actual professionals helps me have a starting point to work from. Plus, if you're using multiple social networks to promote your brand or business, it helps to have those templates be able to switch between aspect ratios for everything automatically. You've got enough on your brain to have to remember which networks are square or 16:9. Another recent interview by Candice Georgiadis, was with Chris Strub, author of '50 States, 100 Days: The Book', a social media 'Giving Day Guy'.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There were certainly countless mistakes made during the execution of '50 States, 100 Days,' which took place from May 15 to Aug. 21, 2015. I suppose the most amusing one, in retrospect, was trying to cram in visits to nonprofits in six states in seven days: Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut. I can laugh now, but it wasn't funny at the time, with my brain feeling like Jell-O as I cruised down I-95, south of Hartford, back to Long Island. But the lesson learned that week has certainly stood the test of time: whether you try and do a lot, or conserve and do a little, at the end of the day, you're still going to be spent — so you might as well think as big as you can.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



