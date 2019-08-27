Imcon International Appoints MDS Seguridad SpA Exclusive Reseller of Imcon Products for Republic of Chile

Facilitated by Imcon Latin America Corp., New Agreement Also Includes Non-Exclusive Rights for All of South America

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has appointed MDS Seguridad SpA as its exclusive reseller for the Republic of Chile. The deal also includes non-exclusive rights for all other territories in South America.

This agreement, which extends up to five years, was facilitated by Imcon’s wholly owned Costa Rica-based subsidiary, Imcon Latin America Corp. Imcon recently launched Imcon Latin America. based in Costa Rica, with the goal of deploying its proprietary connectivity solution across Central and South America.

“We are seeing tremendous interest in our Internet Backpack across the globe,” said Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc. “Latin America is a particularly high target market for us as there is significant demand for connectivity in remote areas throughout the region. We commend our colleagues at Imcon Latin America for making this deal happen and furthering our ultimate goal of bringing all global citizens online and creating a level playing field with regards to information and technology.”

“Through our pilot programs in Costa Rica, we have already successfully demonstrated how we can leverage internet connectivity in remote areas to greatly accelerate advances in health care, education and other essential quality of life issues,” said Dr Alvaro A. Salas-Castro, Founder of The Democracy Lab and Regional Director, Imcon LatAm Corp. “As we continue to scale up, the Internet Backpack is poised to effect positive change lives in the lives of millions.”

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Imcon to deliver this valuable service to people in remote areas of Chile and beyond its borders,” said Dario Felipe Valdivia, CEO and Founder, MDS Seguridad SpA. “Bringing Imcon’s Internet Backpack to these locations has the potential to revolutionize how underserved people engage with the world by enabling them to benefit from essential digital communications services many of us take for granted.”



Imcon recently announced a partnership with Alliance Financing Group Ltd., and its wholly owned technology subsidiary, Teck Capital, to access short and longer term financing that will support its fast-growing expansion into markets across the world. The company has partnered with Universal Tree for distribution and manufacturing rights for the Internet Backpack in India and all of Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand. Other recent deals include a collaboration with School of Information Studies (iSchool) at Syracuse University that is launching with a project with the Republic of Liberia to digitally transform Liberia.

About MDS Seguridad SpA

MDS Seguridad SpA is a 16-year-old company in the technology security market, specializing in video surveillance, intrusion, alarms, fire safety, digital security applications, access control of people and vehicles, GPS and CCTV in buses and trucks. With a focus on clients such as retailers, industries and government, MDS Seguridad SpA has executed and completed over 1,000 projects.



About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing edgeware solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

Contacts:

For Imcon International:

Rob Loud

Imcon International, Inc.

rob@imconintl.com

470-210-0760

For MDS Seguridad

Dario Felipe Valdivia

dario@imconintl.com

Phone: 56 9 5814 0281



