Give Me Liberty Film Premiere's in Beverly Hills

Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer

Give Me Liberty touted as, "The Film Every American Should See"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: GPR – (323) 799-6266Email: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com“GIVE ME LIBERTY” FILM PREMIERE AT LAEMMLE’S AHYRA FINE ARTS THEATER“Give Me Liberty” is set to premiere at Laemmle’s Ahyra Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 7:30PM. Described by Manohla Dargis of the New York Times as hilarious, poignant, completely delightfully unpredictable”, it follows medical transport driver Vic, who agrees to deliver his Russian grandfather and émigré friends to a funeral, disrupting scheduled clients, particularly Tracy, a young black woman with ALS, played by Lauren “Lolo” Spencer. Vic’s day goes from hectic to off-the-rails as their collective ride becomes a hilarious, compassionate, intersectional portrait of America, that “celebrates the connective tissue of humanity” and “reaffirms the resilience of the American Dream”.The ultra-low budget underdog of a film was made with non-professional local cast and shot entirely on location in Milwaukee, America’s most segregated city. “Give Me Liberty premiered at and opened the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, also the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it was received with an over 10-minute ovation. The film has been released in a number of countries, including France, where it has been playing to great critical and audience acclaim on 100 screens for five straight weeks.Manohla Dargis describes “Give Me Liberty” as “A JOLT OF A MOVIE, AN ANARCHIC DEADPAN COMEDY THAT EVOLVES INTO A ROMANCE JUST AROUND THE TIME THE STORY EXPLODES…. IT’S IRRESISTABLE”, while Variety calls it, “A BOISTEROUS, FREEWHEELING JOYRIDE”. RogerEbert.com hails it as, “ELECTRIC, A FRESH ALL-AMERICAN CROWD-PLEASER” and The Hollywood Reporter praised it as “EXHILARATING! ONE OF THE BEST OF SUNDANCE…. REAFFIRMS THE RESILIANCE OF THE AMERICAN DREAM”. –these are just a few of the worldwide reviews garnered by this incredible cast thus far, which makes it a “MUST SEE”.The film features and includes a cast with some disabled individuals and stars, one of them being “Lauren “Lolo” Spencer” who portrays Tracy, the female lead. At the age of 14 Spencer was diagnosed with ALS. RogerEbert.com put “Lauren “Lolo” Spencer on the list of ten best performances at Sundance, calling it “ONE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE…A SCENE STEALING STRAIGHT WOMAN AGAINST THE CHAOS OF THE OTHER RIDERS ON THE VAN”“Give Me Liberty” is the first feature film to receive the prestigious Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authenticity for inclusion of people with disabilities, and is supported by Easter Seals on its national platform.Director/Writer Kirill Mikhanovsky known for his “Fish Dreams” (2006) said, “Having ‘Give Me Liberty’ open nationwide and Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer’s performance recognized as revolutionary, is a testament to the American Dream in action.” Additionally, the film’s Writer/Producer, Alice Austen stated, “At different stages, industry executives labeled ‘Give Me Liberty’ as uncastable, unproduceable, unmarketable, and unreleaseable, but festival audiences kept telling us that this is the film everyone in America should see NOW”.The premiere in Los Angeles will be followed by a special Q&A Moderated by Areva Martin, Founder of the Special Needs Network, CNN Commentator and Mark Olsen, LA Times Film Critic.Tickets for the “Give Me Liberty” Los Angeles Premiere can be purchased at https://www.laemmle.com/theaters/purchase/32221/3753098 . For more information or interviews with Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Writer/Producer, Alice Austen or Director/Writer, Kirill Mikhanovsky please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com View the film’s trailer at https://youtu.be.be/YR8nVCExVo4 # # #



