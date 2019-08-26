ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Agreement to Introduce the Zora Solution for Robots

Zora Solution Brings Advanced Humanoid Robots to Life in Pediatric Hospitals; Autism Intervention Therapy; Elder Care Facilities, and Public Libraries.

KENSINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud | Robotteca (“Robotteca”) today announced that it has agreed with Zora Robotics (“Zora Robotics/ZoraBots”) to become its preferred, value-added reseller in the U.S. Zora Robotics, headquartered in Oostende, Belgium, is the provider of the Zora solution, an interactive and caring platform solution which runs on the world’s most popular humanoid robots.“Customer adoption has demonstrated that the Zora solution is by far the most powerful socially assistive robot software actually being used to meet life’s true challenges such as those found in assisted pediatric medical care, autism therapy interventions and social and cognizant engagement in elder care. The solution also deployed in retail, tourism and education sectors makes the use of robots helpful and seamless. We remain impressed with the proven innovation and market place energy and leadership that Zora Robotics brings to the world of global robotics,” said Michael Radice, chairman, technology advisory for Robotteca.See Zora Video The company added that the Zora solution arrives ready-to-go with an industry leading library of over 100 use case robot behaviors that includes stories, quizzes, songs, dances, yoga and exercise routines and an easy to use ‘drag and drop’ robot behavior developer system for customer development (“the composer”). To get the best from a robot, the only limit is imagination. A powerful PowerPoint “add-in” allows the ZoraBot to present and narrate animated custom PowerPoint presentations.“The expansion of the Zora solution into the U.S. market with Robotteca is one of the most recent examples of Zora Robotics’ global growth. We are pleased with this partnership with ROBOTTECA and their reputation for recommending only the very best in robots to their customers,” said Fabrice Goffin, co-founder and co-ceo, Zora Robotics.The Zora Solution available for immediate purchase at www.robotteca.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.