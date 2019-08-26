XtraLast® for Male Sexuality is Just First Supplement Available from World Pharmatech

We are looking at the health needs of the consumers when we decide to develop a product. World Pharmatech is where food and pharmaceuticals converge” — Dr. Yong Wu, M.D., Ph.D., founder of World Pharmaceutical Technology

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Pharmatech, a California-based biomedical innovation company, sees the shift in healthcare from treatment to prevention.That is why World Pharmatech plans to roll out several holistic supplements, such as XtraLast, a natural male enhancement supplement. Now that XtraLastis on the market, World Pharmatech has plans for the following products:• XtraPROSTATE, a natural prostate control supplement.• SUPERBA™ XtraKrill, which is a new generation of Omega-3s.World Pharmatech also has three other supplements in the research and development pipeline: Glycostatin™ for blood sugar issues, Vesopro™ for cholesterol levels and a broad range of Premium Vitamins for daily health maintenance.“We see a need for nutraceuticals,” said Dr. Yong Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder/Partner/Chief Science Advisor for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company that developed XtraLast. “The economic drivers for holistic supplements are global malnutrition, increasing cost of hospitalization, and rising concern by people about their health.”Wu said World Pharmatech is a holistic healthcare company with a mission to protect everyday health.With XtraLast, World Pharmatech introduced its first holistic nutritional supplement, which includes 16 clinically-tested ingredients, 13 of which are herbal extracts. XtraLastis a holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs, which often come with side effects.World Pharmatech’s supplements are aimed at helping people live healthier lives. More than 30 million men in the U.S. have erectile dysfunction. For prostate problems, most men, if they live long enough, will have some prostate issues. And the CRN 2018 Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements indicates that 75 percent of U.S. adults take nutritional supplements, and are looking for quality products.“We are looking at rolling out several nutritional supplements that we have in our R&D pipeline,” Wu said. “We are looking at the health needs of the consumers when we decide to develop a product. World Pharmatech is where food and pharmaceuticals converge.”For more information about XtraLast, go to WorldPharmatech.com or VitaBeauti.com



