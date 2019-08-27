Cardone Capital Announces the Addition of a Bonus Property into Fund IV & Fund V

Cardone Capital 10x Living at Breakfast Pointe

A 360-unit multifamily complex in Florida, the bonus property is an excellent investment and a strong addition to the Cardone Capital portfolio.

This property was so good, I did not want to wait until the next fund. I also wanted to reward our existing investors by adding this additional property.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investment holding company Cardone Capital is pleased to announce that it is adding a bonus property, 10x Living at Breakfast Pointe, to Fund IV and Fund V, which now have a total of five properties equaling 2,014 units and a total property portfolio value of $472 million.

10x Living at Breakfast Pointe is a 360-unit multifamily complex in the heart of Panama City Beach, Florida. Strategically situated along Highway 98 with excellent visibility, the community is within minutes of the beach, which is ranked #3 on Trip Advisor’s Top Beaches in the country. It also offers easy access to 1.2 million square feet of upscale retail, golf courses, and community attractions.

Built in 2007, along with excellent upkeep, the property is in superior condition. Located in a Class-A market with low supply and high demand, it features a resort style pool, detached garages, 24-hour fitness center and controlled access gates along with a full equipped screened-in lounge area. The 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units contain soaring 9-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile flooring, full equipped kitchens, in-unit washer and dryers and walk in closets.

Cardone Capital founder Grant Cardone points out that Panama City’s rental market has had a high growth rate over the past six years, a trend that’s expected to continue in the years to come.

“This property was so good, I did not want to wait until the next fund,” says Cardone. “I also wanted to reward our existing investors by adding this additional property. This is a tremendous opportunity for you and your family to become a part of something bigger than us all.”

Cash flow distributions start within 30 to 75 days after the investment has been made, and from there, investors are paid regularly every month.

“The time to invest in real estate is now,” says Vice President Ryan Tseko. “Especially with the stock market behaving how it is at the moment. I don’t think you’d be able to find a better investment deal anywhere. And at Cardone Capital you don’t have to be an accredited investor, so it’s open to anyone who’d like to see their money actually working for them.”

The addition of the new property ties in with the company’s plan to increase overall growth of the current portfolio 10x over the next five years.

Cardone warns that limited spots are available, as both Fund IV and Fund V are filling up fast and are expected to close in the near future.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. Please visit www.CardoneCapital.com and click on Schedule a Call for more information.

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

For more information about real estate investment opportunities, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.

Our offerings under Rule 506(c) are for accredited investors only.

