Lucent Botanicals Introduces Designer CBD Mints Designed for Energy, Focus, Pain, Sleep, and Much More!

Lucent Botanicals Pain Relief CBD Mints

Our mints are a far superior alternative to oils, tinctures, capsules, and gummies. Tasty chewable mints that dissolve in your mouth are better in every way.” — Chris Cooper, founder of the Oakland-based Lucent Botanicals

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer CBD mints are making their way across the United States as the CBD industry continues to grow.Lucent Botanicals, the company behind these custom-designed CBD mints, announced this week it is expanding its retail distribution network in the United States.“We have developed seven CBD mints that address a variety of wellness benefits, such as energy, focus, inflammation relief, mood lift, pain relief, calm, and sleep,” said Chris Cooper, founder of the Oakland-based Lucent Botanicals. “Our research and development team designed formulas, using terpenes and herbs, to target specific needs. That is why we call them designer CBD mints.”Lucent Botanicals decided to create the mints to make CBD readily available to more consumers. “Smoking and vaping is being recognized as unhealthy, which is counterproductive to the whole idea of CBD improving your health.”“We thought we could do better by developing products that are especially effective, as well as tasty. We also wanted a better delivery system than the old-school method of drops under the tongue,” he added.Cooper said that the industry buzzwords “full spectrum” and “broad spectrum” are simply marketing terms, which tell consumers nothing about what to expect from the products. They never tell you what the actual “spectrum” is, and there is no way to know how you will feel.“Our mints use proprietary formulas of terpenes and herbs to target different wellness benefits,” Cooper said. “We researched the scientific data to develop recipes that steer the CBD effects in the direction that we want.”For now, Lucent Botanicals offers the following custom-made CBD Mints:• Calm CBD Mints• Energy CBD Mints• Focus CBD Mints• Inflammation Relief CBD Mints• Mood Lift CBD Mints• Pain Relief CBD Mints• Sleep CBD Mints, (with one milligram of melatonin)“Our mints are a far superior alternative to oils, tinctures, capsules, and gummies,” Cooper said. “Tasty chewable mints that dissolve in your mouth are better in every way. We are trying to rise above the ‘sea of sameness’ in the CBD industry.”For more information, visit lucentbotanicals.com or the company’s Instagram account.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.