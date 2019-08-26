World-Renowed Entertaining Expert and Designer David Tutera To Appear in Atlanta Fashion Show August 29, 2019

Command Your Inner Beauty David Tutera attention to details

Designer, Wedding & Entertaining Authority, David Tutera unveiling his highly anticipated Atelier line at the 3rd Annual Legendary Haute Couture Fashion show

Common Your Inner Beauty” — David Tutera

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Tutera is unveiling his highly anticipated David Tutera Atelier line at the 3rd Annual Legendary Haute Couture Fashion show @Flourish in Atlanta, CA on August 29, 2019. The David Tutera Atelier is a Bridal collection that will debut with eleven custom couture gowns and matching veils, all designed by Tutera using unique and exquisite fabrics, textures and details embodying his vision of love, romance and beauty, so that every bride can float “Down the Aisle in Style.” Taking a cue from men’s Bespoke fashion, Tutera is bringing the same luxury experience to brides – David Tutera Bridal is a Made to Order collection of bridal gowns and veils, custom-made to one’s measurements.“My passion for weddings comes from my family story that started in Italy, and I am proud to continue the family tradition,” says Tutera. “My grandfather owned a flower shop and was quite successful designing the flowers for weddings. My grandmother was a seamstress and made sure every bridal gown was fit to perfection. My aunt owned a bridal boutique selling and making wedding gowns including my mom’s wedding gown. I guess making weddings special is in the family genes. It is with great pride and excitement that I bring the beauty and style of fashion to the world of weddings.”“I have been part of the wedding business for over 30 years, from fashion to flowers and everything in between,” adds Tutera. “My goal is to bring fashion in bridal to a place it truly deserves to be. Grooms have Bespoke for their fashion where they can have custom suits created for them. Now, the David Tutera Bridal line gives brides a MADE TO ORDER gown. I have always said.....the most important and special fashion a woman will wear in her life is her wedding gown. It's a magical moment and a moment that is surrounded by LOVE. Each wedding gown design has unique fabrics, textures, and details that embody LOVE, and romance and beauty. I have personally designed each gown, selected the fabrics, and researched to see what is needed in the world of weddings.”VIP brides to be, the southeast top wedding planners, bloggers, and national publications are welcomed into a reception where live music will play, specialty drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be enjoyed, along with a live painter. The Elite Pour La Vie runway featuring designers such as David Tutera, Zuhair Murad, Berta, Naeem Khan, and many more. From jumpsuits to ready to wear and from sexy fitted to prestige ballgowns in bridal along with LUXE jewelry will have the guests wanting more. The show also included the newest Bentley. Elite Pour La Vie has brought exclusivity to Atlanta with the most magnificent bridal and evening gowns straight from fashion weeks in Paris, Milan, and NYC. Check out www.elitepourlavie.com and follow them at @elitepourlavie for all their upcoming events. Elite Pour La Vie, is the exclusive Atlanta boutique to carry the David Tutera line. Bridal gown retail between $4800-$9900 with veils retailing at $300-$1100.ABOUT DAVID TUTERADavid Tutera is an award-winning celebrity wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites.Tutera has hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.Media Contact:Lisa Newberry - Director CommunicationsDada Media, Inc.310/570-7611 TelLisa@DavidTutera.com

David Tutera Behind The Scenes Photoshoot



