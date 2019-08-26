Fressko’s Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Part of a Plastic-Free America

Fressko Flasks

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A plastic-free revolution in America is slowing taking hold.From everyday people to big corporations, there is a growing movement to reduce the billions of tons of plastic that pollute the streams, lakes, rivers, and oceans. Companies are making products without plastic, as well as minimizing the amount of plastic used.Fressko, the Australian company that sells stylish and eco-friendly, reusable water bottles in America, is part of the movement to reduce plastic use.“We brought our eco-friendly flasks made from stainless steel, bamboo, and glass to America. They give consumers a high-quality, stylish alternative to single-use plastic cups,” said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko. “We see a growing plastic-free trend, especially with the younger generation.Culley said you can find plastic-free lifestyle tips on Fressko’s website “You see people bringing their coffee cups to coffee houses and fast-food restaurants to use instead of plastic cups,” Culley said.Fressko makes the Camino reusable coffee cup with an ergonomic spout design. It is scratch-resistant, vacuum-sealed, spill-proofed, and sleek. The cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.Fressko also has its Colour Collection and Original Series. These flasks are durable, functional, and leak-proof. They can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to six hours. The containers are 100 percent BPA-free. Fressko also uses a third-party company to assure quality control.“Together, people can make a big difference. If you love drinking from a straw, buy a stainless steel straw and carry it with you when you go to the movies or a fast-food restaurant,” Culley said. “If each of us uses one reusable, eco-friendly product, imagine how much of an impact that would have on our environment.”One Fressko flask can replace 1,460 plastic bottles a year.For more information about Fressko, visit www.madebyfressko.com



