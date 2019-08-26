We couldn’t find a chocolate bar that was good and healthy for you, as well as one with a real chocolate taste.” — Marcus Lunardo, one of the two co-founders of Future Foodz

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Foodz’ next-generation energy bar – Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar – is taking on the energy bar industry.If you are looking for a great protein bar, Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar was created just for you:• 14 grams of protein• Good protein to carb ratio• Zero trans fat• No sugar alcohols• Four simple ingredients“We created the Future Bar because we saw a niche in the energy bar market that was not being addressed,” said Marcus Lunardo, one of the two co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto. “We couldn’t find a chocolate bar that was good and healthy for you, as well as one with a real chocolate taste.”That is why Belgian chocolate is the first ingredient listed.Lunardo said you would not find fillers or unnecessary ingredients in Future Bar.“We have created an energy bar with a real chocolate taste, 14 grams of protein, and essential nutrients that active people need for today’s busy lifestyle,” he said.The Future Bar uses only four ingredients: Cricket protein powder, natural peanut butter, egg white powder, and 100 percent Belgium chocolate.The Future Bar is not only good for you, but it is also easy on the environment.Future Foodz has adopted sustainable sourcing standards, such as social, ethical, and environmental values, when choosing suppliers. Cricket protein is more eco-friendly than traditional livestock, which accounts for more than 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.“We wanted our company to reflect our concern for the environment. We use all-natural ingredients and sustainable farming methods,” Lunardo said. “We want to leave the planet in better shape than it is now.”Lunardo said Future Foodz is “dedicated to providing consumers with the simplest, healthiest and most sustainable protein-packed chocolate bar.”For more information, check out the company’s website, or visit vitabeauti.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.