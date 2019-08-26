NPI’s Mitch Gould Announces Robert Buckley as Executive Vice President

Mitch Gould is the CEO and founder of NPI, a company that helps health and wellness companies achieve their goals.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), this week introduced Robert Buckley as the company’s new executive vice president.“NPI is looking to expand its operation, and we needed someone with Robert’s business background and acumen to oversee it,” Gould said. “Robert has owned several successful businesses during the past three decades. He understands the needs of business owners who are looking to expand their distribution network.”Buckley primary responsibilities will be to oversee global operations on a day-to-day basis, as well as product placement into various retail distribution channels.Buckley, who is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., said he is looking forward to his new career at NPI.“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Buckley, who has lived in Florida for about 30 years and now resides in Delray Beach. “I’ve been looking to start a new chapter in my life. NPI will allow me to use my business background to help grow NPI.“NPI has been for more than a decade a leader in the health, wellness and beauty industries,” Buckley said. “These industries continue to grow. We plan to help these companies expand their distribution network.”Buckley understands the health and beauty industry as a longtime cosmetologist and owner of several holdings in the salon industry.Gould said NPI has hired other marketing and retail business professionals during the past 12 months to implement NPI’s expansion plans.For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com , or call 561-544-0719.MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.



