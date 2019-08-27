Jeremy Potter Joins Advisory Board of ClariLegal

Jeremy Potter

ClariLegal, the revolutionary RFP and vendor management platform for legal services, is pleased to announce Jeremy Potter as new advisory board member.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClariLegal just announced that Jeremy Potter, Senior Director of Strategy & Innovation at Quicken Loans, has been elected to the ClariLegal advisory board.

“Jeremy is an incredibly innovative and effective business leader with extensive in-house legal experience which makes him a perfect fit to drive the ClariLegal mission forward,” said Cash Butler, ClariLegal Founder and CEO. “Jeremy’s creative approach to strategy, innovation, and professional networking will help ClariLegal deepen its value to current and future clients.”

Potter is responsible for Strategy & Innovation within the Quicken Loans Capital Markets team. The Strategy & Innovation team explores new product offerings, advises on housing and credit policy, investigates emerging technologies & Fintech, and provides market research and intelligence on the industry. Working on what's next. Potter remains active in the Fintech space working with and evaluating startup and early technology companies. An advocate for Detroit, Potter is also helping promote Detroit to entrepreneurs and companies looking for the intersection of talent, innovation and storytelling. The Rust Belt has become the #NextBelt.

Potter joined Quicken Loans in 2016 as an Associate Counsel on the Legal Team. Potter has also served in leadership positions for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). In addition, Potter is a member of the Board of Directors for CATIC Financial Inc. headquartered in Rocky Hill, CT. Prior to Quicken Loans, Potter was the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Norcom Mortgage in Avon, CT. Potter is a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law. While a law student, Potter published a note titled Legal Education and Moneyball: Winning the Game of Law School Assessment in the Connecticut Public Interest Law Journal. A frequent speaker, panelist and contributor in the mortgage industry, he is also currently working on a blog at http://www.medium.com/@jeremydpotter.

For more information on ClariLegal or to see the platform in action, visit www.ClariLegal.com.

About ClariLegal

ClariLegal is an award-winning, cloud-based preferred vendor management platform for legal services that improves business outcomes while reducing overall costs. We match corporations and law firms with preferred vendors through a fast and complete RFP and bidding process. The platform benefits both the clients and the service providers. ClariLegal is privately held and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is powered by a network of advisors, developers, and contractors. For more information, visit ClariLegal.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.