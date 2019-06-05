Debbie Hoffman Joins Advisory Board of ClariLegal

Debbie Hoffman, Founder & CEO at Symmetry Blockchain Advisors, Inc.

ClariLegal, the revolutionary RFP and vendor management platform for legal services, is pleased to announce Debbie Hoffman as new advisory board member.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClariLegal announced that Debbie Hoffman, Founder & CEO of Symmetry Blockchain Advisors, Inc., has been elected to the ClariLegal advisory board.

"Debbie brings a unique perspective to the ClariLegal advisory board as an experienced leader, attorney, and educator with executive success across multiple industries," said Cash Butler, ClariLegal Founder and CEO. "Her support on the advisory board will be instrumental as an increasing number of corporate legal departments and law firms rely on the ClariLegal platform for RFP and vendor management."

At Symmetry Blockchain Advisors, Inc., Hoffman works with clients in their endeavors related to education, strategy, compliance and development of blockchain solutions. She is also the Founder of Orlando-based Blockchain Technology and Business Meetup, and serves as the Education Chair for the MBA MISMO Blockchain Community of Practice. In addition, Hoffman is the Associate Editor of Blockchain Media Magazine, and is on the cabinet of The Masters Conference™ in legal technology.

Hoffman was previously the Chief Legal Officer at a financial services company where, along with overseeing all legal and compliance matters, she was an integral part of the executive team in the strategy and implementation of client solutions. She spent a decade of her career as a real estate finance attorney at the law firm of Thacher Proffitt & Wood in New York. Hoffman has also been a professor at the Florida A&M University College of Law and the University of Central Florida.

Hoffman was named a 2019 ABA Woman of Legal Tech. She was selected as a 2018, 2016 and 2014 Woman of Influence by Housingwire Magazine and was awarded a 2015 Stevie® Award, Woman of the Year and a 2014 Stevie® Award, Female Executive. She was named as a 2018 NAWRB Roaring Thirty Winner in the category of “The Visonary.” In 2017, Hoffman was awarded as a Top General Counsel by the First Chair Awards, received an Honorable Mention as a Leading Lady in the MReport’s Women in Housing issue, and was named as a 2017 “Hot 100” in Mortgage Professional America. She is a frequent author in industry periodicals, a speaker at conferences and events, as well as a guest lecturer at institutions of higher education.

About ClariLegal

ClariLegal is an award-winning, cloud-based preferred vendor management platform for legal services that improves business outcomes while reducing overall costs. We match corporations and law firms with preferred vendors through a fast and complete RFP and bidding process. The platform benefits both the clients and the service providers. ClariLegal is privately held and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is powered by a network of advisors, developers, and contractors.



