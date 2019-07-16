Dennis Kennedy Joins Advisory Board of ClariLegal

ClariLegal, the revolutionary RFP and vendor management platform for legal services, is pleased to announce Dennis Kennedy as new advisory board member.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClariLegal just announced that Dennis Kennedy, President of Dennis Kennedy Advisory Services LLC, has been elected to the ClariLegal advisory board.

"Dennis is a legal technology legend and he brings a wealth of experience to the ClariLegal advisory board," said Cash Butler, ClariLegal Founder and CEO. "Dennis finds value in value- he is an expert at shaping legal minds from classrooms to boardrooms, and his passion for innovation and value creation in the delivery of legal services align very well with the ClariLegal mission."

As an information technology and innovation lawyer, Kennedy is well-known for promoting the use of technology in the practice of law. He focuses on innovation, legal technology, speaking, writing, and coaching and is also an adjunct professor in the LegalRnD program at Michigan State University College of Law.

Kennedy recently retired as Senior Counsel for the Digital Payments & Labs group at Mastercard, where he focused on information technology law, fintech law and innovation. His new company concentrates on innovation, legal technology and productization, including “Legal Innovation as a Service” packages and the Kennedy Idea Propulsion Laboratory.

He is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management and recently finished a term of three years as chair of the board of the American Bar Association’s Legal Technology Resource Center. Kennedy wrote the legal technology column for the ABA Journal for many years, has co-authored several books including “The Lawyer’s Guide to Collaboration Tools and Technologies (2nd edition, 2018) with Tom Mighell. He has two new books scheduled to be published in the summer of 2019, one with Allison Shields on LinkedIn for legal professionals and the other to be called “A Legal Innovation Playbook.” He co-hosts The Kennedy-Mighell Report podcast on the Legal Talk Network, and has written his blog, DennisKennedy.Blog, since 2003.



For more information on ClariLegal or to see the platform in action, visit www.ClariLegal.com.

About ClariLegal

ClariLegal is an award-winning, cloud-based preferred vendor management platform for legal services that improves business outcomes while reducing overall costs. We match corporations and law firms with preferred vendors through a fast and complete RFP and bidding process. The platform benefits both the clients and the service providers. ClariLegal is privately held and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is powered by a network of advisors, developers, and contractors. For more information, visit ClariLegal.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.