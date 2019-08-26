KIMAC/StyleX Group Announce a Strategic Alliance with the Koolooks App

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIMAC/StyleX Group Announce a Strategic Alliancewith the Koolooks AppTravis Scott to Perform at KIMAC/StyleX Event During New York Fashion WeekNew York, NY and Washington, D.C.- August 26, 2019- In conjunction with KIMAC/StyleX, New York Fashion Week 2019 event that is taking place at Sony Hall, September 5th, 7th, and 8th, the group is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Koolooks, an app dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and helping women with their fashion, lifestyle, and creative choices.“We are truly excited to have Koolooks as one of our valued strategic partners for our NYFW 2019 series of events,” said Angela Sparrow, Co-CEO of the KIMAC Group. “Aligning ourselves with partners like Koolooks that identify with our core mission to celebrate the arts, and embrace cultural diversity is a priority.”Koolooks was launched in 2017, by Barb Chan, former model, agency owner, entrepreneur and artist. The app has many delightful features that are fun and interactive for the fashion community to support each other. Under the Koolooks “Fashion” category, users of the app share the latest fashion trends from all over the world.“Koolooks has the global platform to give KIMAC/StyleX NYFW 2019 exposure to a community of fashionistas from every country,” said Chan. “Koolooks embraces kindness, beauty in diversity, and the arts, just like KIMAC/StyleX Fashion Week New York, so we’re a perfect pairing.”-more-To download Koolooks, please visit https://appsto.re/us/1XOMeb.i On September 5th at Sony Hall, a music performance by Travis Scott will kick off the three-day event, where guests will preview SS'20 looks by Sprayground, Adriana Sahar, Andre Emery, Romeo + Juliet Couture, Le Saint Beachwear, Emma Altman Apparel, Richard Hallmarq and more. Each runway collection will feature unique hairstyles by Style X Haircare, as they make their product launch debut. An immersive marketplace will allow guests to directly interact with a vast variety of artists, designers and brands as they sample upcoming products and shop exclusive merchandise.More details are forthcoming regarding StyleX and The KIMAC Group’s first collaborative effort at NYFW 2019.###About KIMAC GroupVision and Mission:The KIMAC Group, a global music, arts & cultural organization, was founded by industry thought leaders who share a vision of uniting the world through the common appreciation of cultural diversity, music and the arts. Our mission is to start conversations, spread awareness, and create unifying experiences that will inspire our human race to move towards a common consciousness and peace.About StyleX:Producer of globally recognized fashion, music and art events, providing top designers, brands and artists a world-class platform to showcase. StyleX presents the season’s must-see shows, unforgettable performances, and exclusive installations. We represent the diverse cultures of the world integrating international designers, media, celebrities and commerce season after season.



