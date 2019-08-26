Patria Energy Drink Offers Top Quality Ingredients for its ‘No Jitters, No Crash’ Energy Drink

Patria Energy Drink

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When people need an energy boost during the workday, they look for an energy drink they can count on. They want an energy drink with quality ingredients and no bad side effects.Power Supplements, a Houston-based company, has developed Patria Energy Drink (Pure Energy), which will give you the needed boost to make it through the day without jitters or the inevitable crash.“We created an energy drink with quality ingredients that have proven track records,” said Guillermo Amtmann, founder and CEO of Power Supplement. “Our research team took its time to find just the right ingredients and used them in just the right proportions.”Most energy drinks include some of the following ingredients: caffeine, ginseng, B vitamins, sugar, taurine, green tea extract, guarana, green coffee extract, ginkgo biloba, and carnitine. The primary ingredients in Patria Energy are pure cane sugar, 100% natural flavor along with caffeine, green coffee bean extract, Vitamin A, B6, and B12. Patria Energy uses Sucralose as a sweetener for the sugar-free option.What separates Patria Energy from many of its competitors is the recipe Power Supplements created!“We knew all the possible ingredients, but we chose the best ones to give you an energy boost, and just the right amount of each ingredient,” Amtmann said. “The choice of ingredients in the recipe gives you the energy you need without the crash and jitters.”Patria Energy Drink comes in its original lightly carbonated, all-natural citrus flavor as well as a sugar-free alternative. The patent-pending formula for Patria Energy provides an energy source without the sudden crash that is often associated with other energy brands.“We know hard working people don’t always get enough sleep every night,” Amtmann said. “They need an energy boost without the negative side effects. That means they need Patria Energy.”For more information, visit vitabeauti.com getpatria.com or on Instagram



