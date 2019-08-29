Laboratoire Synbionyme: Air Pollution Attacks Your Skin’s Barriers

Our skin’s defenses are under constant attack. The pollutants and irritants are constantly attacking your skin’s defenses.” — Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air pollution is having a party on your skin, and your skin is experiencing the effects of a bad hangover.The combination of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation and air pollutants takes a toll on your skin. These pollutants are associated with skin aging, and skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, acne, and skin cancer.“Our skin’s defenses are under constant attack,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme, which makes probiotic skincare products. “The pollutants and irritants are constantly attacking your skin’s defenses.”Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of skincare problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance, and reinforce the barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.The skin's microbiota barrier has billions of bacteria, but the body requires the right balance of good, friendly bacteria to keep the skin healthy. That is difficult today because your skin is under siege from the natural aging process, stress, and environmental assaults.“Probiotic skincare products will refresh and reinforce your skin,” Dr. Bohbot said.A pioneer in the probiotic skincare industry, Dr. Bohbot has developed probiotic skincare products that are now available in the United States.The five-skincare products each serve a specific purpose:• Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.• 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.• Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.• Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.• Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.“You have to protect your skin as much as possible as a young person if you want beautiful, healthy skin when you are older,” Dr. Bohbot said. “We’ve developed a skincare product line that will help you stay young looking.”For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com



