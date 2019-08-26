Rene Murata of CEOEssence to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rene Murata is an entrepreneurial success three-times-over, having launched diverse businesses such as a safety/risk consultancy oriented to the petrochemical industry and a fashion line for the businesswoman. One of her more recent endeavors is called CEOEssence, and as the name suggests, it is a form of coaching aimed at cultivating the special skills and demeanor needed to enter a leadership role. For those who are already leaders, CEOEssence and Rene’s special gift for understanding and communicating can enable them to be more conscious, compassionate and effective leaders.

Rene first discovered she had this knack for facilitating during her first interview after college, when her future boss (who owned as many manuals about communications as technical ones) asked her to translate his thinking and present concepts before a group of high-level managers. Asking questions like “Let me see if I understand you?” and rephrasing things in terms the group could grasp garnered Rene the job -- and set the tone for her future. She has always focused on relationships, collaboration, respect, and communications, and on partnerships in which each stakeholder brings 100% to the table.

Rene proudly shares her life lessons with others (primarily women) in her CEOEssence coaching practice. Rene is a renowned healer, businesswoman and coach, and offers one-to-one coaching, tips on living with more mastery and joy, online leadership seminars and more. Recently the CEOEssence team has concentrated on training that helps professionals learn heart-based communication, more compassionate and human-focused decision making, and improved ways to connect with clients. This is something Rene has practiced throughout her own career, whenever she would meet someone who shared her thinking, desire to create, and personal ethics like respect and integrity.

Rene says that in many ways, compassionate leadership is feminine leadership, and she encourages women to use (rather than lose) their feminine side when they step up in the world. One of the blog posts currently found up on the CEOEssence site is titled Could a little vulnerability be the key to better leadership?

Rene stresses “When you communicate openly, from the heart, people feel safe and connected. You create a sense of community. Everyone collaborates which helps the bottom line grow naturally.”

Tune in to hear more of Rene’s wisdom--on working, collaboration, executive presence, high quality leadership and life itself.

For more information on Rene and CEO Essence, please visit https://www.ceoessence.com



