Mente Group Aircraft Transactions EVP Dan Dunn Certified by IADA

Dunn joins an elite group of professional brokers who have passed a rigorous evaluation to achieve recognition as a highly skilled broker at the top of his profession.” — Wayne Starling, IADA

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mente Group Executive Vice President of Transactions Dan Dunn has been designated as a certified aircraft sales broker by the International Association of Aircraft Dealers (IADA). He joins Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor who is also an IADA-certified aircraft sales broker."Dan is a consummate pro and certainly well deserving of this designation," Proctor said. "As an IADA accredited aircraft dealer, Mente Group will eventually have all of our aircraft sales brokers certified by IADA as testing slots become available in the future.""IADA is very pleased to include Mente Group EVP of Transactions Dan Dunn in the ranks of IADA-certified aircraft sales brokers," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "Dunn joins an elite group of professional brokers who have passed a rigorous evaluation to achieve recognition as a highly skilled broker at the top of his profession."IADA's broker examination conducted by Joseph Allen Aviation Consulting measures the skills and competencies that are required of aircraft brokers in order to effectively conduct their work. Joseph Allan has considerable experience in curriculum development as well as the development and management of examinations measuring knowledge-based competencies.Business Aviation VeteranDunn has 20 years of experience in business aviation. Specializing in aircraft transactions including sales, acquisitions and leasing, he also has a strong discipline in transaction structure, finance, leasing and management.Dunn leads Mente's Transactions Group and is based in the Greater New York Metro Area. He is a member of IADA and contributes to aircraft and avionics manufacturers panels and evaluation boards. He has been responsible for over $2 billion in aircraft sales, acquisitions, and leases during his career.Dunn is a United States Air Force combat veteran, focusing on technical course work and theories, with certificates in aviation safety and maintenance. He holds an A&P and pilot's license and is factory trained on eight corporate aircraft including Bombardier, Boeing and Gulfstream types with extensive avionics, engine and training experience.About the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA)IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago. Promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry, IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealers and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of business conduct and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info about IADA, go to www.IADA.aero About Mente GroupMente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.



