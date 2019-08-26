The Preview Channel™ Sees Big Surge in Viewers and Hours Watched in the 2ND Quarter

The Preview Channel™

‘We couldn’t be more delighted with the consistent, positive performance of the channel. We are quickly developing a loyal audience and are finding approximately 20% of viewers are returning daily”.” — William Sager, C.E.O.

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, (Business Wire), August 26th, 2019 / -- The Preview Channel™ (TPC) Since debuting in mid-February this year, initially via partner XUMO TV, The Preview Channel™ has experienced an exponential increase in viewership with the number of hours watched in the 2nd Quarter growing to more than five times those in the initial reporting period. Aided by its launch on Samsung Smart TVs further sizable growth is projected for the 3rd Quarter. CEO William Sager said ‘We couldn’t be more delighted with the consistent, positive performance of the channel. We are quickly developing a loyal audience and are finding approximately 20% of viewers are returning on a daily basis to see new trailers premiere”.

The Preview Channel™ programs first run movie and video game trailers in themed blocks, most of them well in advance of their theatrical release and retail distribution, and other entertainment related programming including “behind-the-scenes’ featurettes. The shows feature the biggest stars and material from most blockbuster movie and videogame franchises. It is ad-supported and 100% free to consumers.

The Preview Channel™, which is available to millions of viewers across many platforms, rapid growth of hours viewed is all the more impressive when factoring that its average length of programming is usually under three minutes.

Principally targeting millennials as its key demographic The Preview Channel has carved out a popular niche with short-form, mostly Hollywood studio produced content that is updated and refreshed daily.

“Movies and video games couldn’t be more relevant to millennials, and it has a huge appeal to kids and adults as well” said Sager. Men are usually associated with the Gamer demo but 46 percent of American women adults also play video games, according to the Entertainment Software Association. The Preview Channel™ is aggressively pursuing additional new distribution to further enhance the channels visibility and branding”.

ABOUT THE PREVIEW CHANNEL:

The Preview Channel™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported linear channel as well as an AVOD channel that features and premieres first run movie and video game trailers, most of them well in advance of their theatrical release and retail distribution for fans worldwide. The channel provides its affiliates and consumers a constantly refreshing stream of high production value content featuring productions from the biggest film directors and game designers with the most recognizable movie stars in the world. It is available on Xumo and Samsung Smart TV's encompassing the following brands and manufacturers: Sony, LG, HiSense, LG, Panasonic, Funai, Vizio, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. Also available at GooglePlay, Apple Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, T-Mobile PCS 'Metro Play', TiVo (set-top), Comcast’s new Xfinity Flex streaming device, and its new Android TV app that can be accessed on devices like the Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs and the Xiaomi Mi Box. The channel will be launched in Europe this year in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Brazil and Italy. The Preview Channel™ has been Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196.

MANAGEMENT:

William Sager – Founder, Chairman and CEO. William started one of the cable industry’s first satellite delivered pay-per-view service in the early 1990’s called ‘The People’s Choice’. He went on to start several other broadcast, cable and OTT channels, including assisting with the launch of ‘NightFlightPlus.com’ in 2016. In 2017, Mr. Sager formed a venture to provide the channel, structure and content for ‘The Preview Channel™, which has been trademarked worldwide since July 3, 2018 The Preview Channel is the fastest growing TV channel in the OTT marketplace. It has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle and Tampa, Florida.

