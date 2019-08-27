Allegheny County Bar Association Selects SimpleLaw As New Member Benefit

Supporting Member Firms Growth and Efficiency

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Allegheny County Bar Association – the largest legal trade association in the Pittsburgh metro region – has selected SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software solution that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, as a benefit for its member attorneys. The addition of SimpleLaw helps Allegheny County attorneys increase their efficiency and grow their practices.SimpleLaw was founded by attorneys in 2014 to serve attorneys and their clients. The cloud-based software empowers attorneys, clients, and paralegals to connect and collaborate on the same platform where cases and practices are managed--a first for the legal technology industry.SimpleLaw’s innovative approach to legal technology aligns with the Allegheny County Bar Association's commitment to cultivating a justice system that is accessible to all people regardless of economic status.“Legal technology is, fundamentally, a disrupter that empowers attorneys to practice law more efficiently, which has real-world benefits,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “With the ability to do more in the same amount of time, attorneys can take on more legal matters and serve more clients than ever before. The availability of access to justice increases.”“We’re thrilled to welcome SimpleLaw aboard as our newest member benefit,” said ACBA Executive Director David Blaner. “It’s called SimpleLaw because it really is simple to use for both attorneys and the clients interacting with them. It reduces the amount of time attorneys spend on administrative tasks and allows them to spend more time practicing law. This is exactly the kind of product ACBA members tell us they’re interested in.”To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/ . To book a meeting to see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is a provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facabook.com and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.