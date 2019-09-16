Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Get Shortchanged on Compensation

Attorney Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste has achieved over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illness client compensation results-and Erik Karst helps people in Alaska.” — Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "When it comes to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska, we do not want their financial compensation prospects to become the 'last frontier' for people like this. We want to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska receives the very best possible financial compensation results and we are urging a Navy Veteran in Alaska or any state to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We will also try to everything possible to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive VA disability payments." https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Advocate fears that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska or their family will impulsively start calling local car accident lawyers to assist with their mesothelioma compensation claim, or call a law firm advertising for 'no lawsuits' or 'federal claims center' and in doing so potentially end up shortchanging themselves out of financial compensation as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in Alaska or nationwide because they are certain these amazing lawyers will work overtime to ensure their clients receive the very best possible compensation results. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska would call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 they will try to provide direct access to attorney Erik Karst the co-founding partner of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste has achieved over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illness client compensation results-and Erik Karst knows what he is doing." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska. USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchrorage: https:// alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage:https:// alaska.providence.org/ locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:https://www.seattlecca. org/treatments/radiation- oncology/what-expect/where- will-i-be-seen/uw-medical- center

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations. cfm.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



