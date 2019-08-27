Logic20/20 Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine announced that Logic20/20 has made the annual Inc. 5000 List , the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Logic20/20 saw 92% growth over 3 years and was ranked #3715, jumping up over 1,000 spots from their previous rankings.“We are so honored to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd year.” says Logic20/20 Managing Director of Consulting, Juliana Su. “Our consultants are focused on delivering top rate projects that have true impact on how our business performs. This impact is the reason we are able to have continuous growth.”Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. In 2019, the companies on Inc. 5000 accounted for a total of 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth...What they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including Logic20/20's company profile and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a West Coast business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle, WA. Logic20/20 also has offices in San Jose, CA, and Wenatchee, WA. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market through our practice areas of advanced analytics, digital transformation, and leadership and execution. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com



