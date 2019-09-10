Arecont Vision Costar Releases New Advanced Surveillance Cameras

Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Company The Total Video Solution includes new cameras unveiled & released at GSX Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

Arecont Vision Costar new video surveillance products and cloud technology demos on display at GSX Chicago

These exciting new ConteraIP cameras bring new advanced features and capabilities to our customers when employing the Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution at an affordable price” — Brad Donaldson, VP, Product Development

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, will release several advanced surveillance cameras at the GSX 2019 show in Chicago, IL this week. The new models are all part of the company’s Total Video Solution ™, and will be on display in the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#693). The expo will be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center, from September 10th through the 12th.The Total Video Solution combines advanced megapixel cameras, video management system, and video recorders in a cyber-secure, cloud-managed offering that is easy to use and affordably addresses today’s access-from-anywhere, anytime video surveillance requirements. Arecont Vision Costar will showcase the power of the solution via live, interactive demonstrations simultaneously using both booth monitors and smartphones and tablets to access local camera video and sites across the country.ADVANCED ANALYTICS DOME & BULLET CAMERAS RELEASEDThe ConteraIPOutdoor Dome EX and Bullet EX cameras first unveiled at ISC West in April are now available for ordering for customer surveillance needs.Featuring Arecont Vision Costar’s new Advanced Video Analytics suite, each high-performance EX model delivers 5MP resolution. Included analytics are camera tamper detection, intrusion detection, line crossing, and loitering detection. An optional additional suite of analytics is also available, including object classification (person/vehicle), object left/removed, and people/vehicle counting.Each EX model includes True Day/Night capabilities with integrated IR (infrared) illuminators for use indoors or out. Each includes a motorized varifocal lens for rapid focusing during setup and offers the full suite of powerful Arecont Vision Costar single-sensor camera capabilities. These include a SDXC card slot for onboard storage, PoE (Power over Ethernet) capability, H.264/H.265 encoders, plus advanced SNAPstream+, SmartIR, Advanced WDR, and NightView™ technologies. EX cameras are ONVIF Profile S, G, Q, and T compliant.360 DEGREE SINGLE-SENSOR PANORAMIC FISHEYE CAMERA RELEASEDThe new ConteraIP Fisheye Dome indoor/outdoor camera is immediately available. This compact, very low-profile single-sensor dome camera offers a full 360-degree image without blind spots at 12MP resolution.The Fisheye Dome is affordable panoramic camera with advanced technology including a mechanical IR cut filter for True Day/Night use. This product is suitable for projects where a multi-sensor panoramic or Omni camera may not be warranted.Offering multiple dewarp display modes, the newly released PoE camera includes integrated microphone, speaker, IR illuminators, and SDXC card slot for onboard storage. H.264/H.265 encoders and advanced SNAPstream+, SmartIR, WDR, and NightView™ technologies are included along with the standard suite of Arecont Vision Costar single-sensor camera capabilities. The new Fisheye Dome is ONVIF Profile S, G, and T compliant.OMNI-DIRECTIONAL MULTI-SENSOR MEGAPIXEL CAMERA NEARS RELEASEArecont Vision Costar is nearing planned release of the newest member of the award-winning Omni adjustable-view camera family, the LX series. The company first pioneered this technology for the security industry beginning in 2014, with 4 individual megapixel sensors mounted in multi-axis gimbals in a single dome. This allows the sensors to be independently moved 360 degrees to virtually any position, covering the widest possible viewing range with a single, high performance camera. This capability reduces cost and complexity for many projects, by reducing the number of cameras, cabling, and VMS licensing required while delivering improved, non-stop, high resolution video coverage.Each motorized sensor gimbal in the upcoming ConteraIP Omni LX Remote Setup (RS) camera is equipped with a varifocal lens for time-saving hands-free setup. Simply mount the camera, connect the IP cable, and then remotely configure the device from anywhere on the network. Omni LX preset selections offer 360, 270, or 180 degree fields of view, and additional views can be set and saved by the user.The PoE-supporting Omni LX offers a choice of 8 or 20MP models capable of streaming video at up to 30fps (frames per second) with outstanding video quality for indoor/outdoor use, during both day and night conditions. The camera is ONVIF Profile S, G, Q and T compliant.GSX 2019Visit the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#693) at GSX Chicago to see these powerful new additions to the Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution. Sister company Costar Video Systems will also be displaying exciting new products and will join with Arecont Vision Costar personnel in answering any questions attendees may have throughout the three-day expo or in scheduling follow up meetings.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, ConteraWS(cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. 