Introducing the Kaleidoscope Abelia

MOORESVILLE, NC, USA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plantingtree has rolled out the red carpet for an exciting new addition to our plant inventory. A warm southern welcome to the fabulous Kaleidoscope Abelia. This gorgeous glossy abelia is not only a variegated variety, it is a dwarf abelia as well! This small shrub packs a huge color punch with a stunning spectrum of greens, yellows, oranges, and reds. Petite fragrant white flowers offer beauty and fragrance from spring through fall. And the best part...the Kaleidoscope Abelia is low maintenance and easy to grow.

The Origin Story of the Kaleidoscope Abelia

Abelia x grandiflora 'Kaleidoscope' is a variegated branch sport of Abelia x grandiflora 'Little Richard.' In layman’s terms this means that a Little Richard Abelia plant had a uniquely different branch. Right here in North Carolina, Kent Bell discovered this beautiful anomaly and got right to work on sharing it with the world. After some fancy horticulture things happened the Kaleidoscope Abelia was born!

Abelia Kaleidoscope Description

The Kaleidoscope Abelia is a dwarf shrub that grows to about 2.5 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. It is a variegated abelia that offers extraordinary color for the southern landscape and beyond. This compact plant has deep red stems and foliage that offers a virtual kaleidoscope of colors throughout the year. Spring leaves emerge green and yellow turning golden in summer. The cool weather of fall and winter bring out the height of this plant’s beauty with varying shades of green, yellow, red, and orange.

Abelia Kaleidoscope Care

Plant Kaleidoscope Abelias any time of the year taking care to prevent transplant shock by avoiding extreme temperatures. Spring and fall are the best times of the year to plant, but areas with mild winters or mild summers can successfully plant abelias at that time. This shrub is recommended for USDA growing zones 6, 7, 8, and 9.

The best color and blooming performance will be seen in plants grown in full sun. The Abelia Kaleidoscope is extremely adaptable to different soil types, but fertile, well drained soil is ideal.

Water glossy abelias deeply when newly planted and about twice weekly for the first few months. Once established, this abelia is drought tolerant. We recommend watering once weekly during extended periods of dry, hot weather for best results. Feed abelia bushes in early spring with a balanced slow release fertilizer.

There is no pruning needed for this dwarf abelia, but if desired reserve heavy pruning for winter. Light trimming can be done anytime of the year.

Abelia Kaleidoscope in the Landscape

This is a versatile plant that professionals love. The Kaleidoscope Abelia adds beauty, color, contrast, and texture to the landscape. This abelia is perfect for mass plantings, low hedges or borders. Bold enough despite its petite size to be a focal plant while standing out as an accent, this plant is sure to spice up your landscape. We recommend trying this phenomenal abelia shrub in pots for a look that will inspire!

We are so lucky to be able to have this stunning abelia shrub in our plant collection and hope our customers will take advantage of this special opportunity. Being an online nursery has its challenges, but these are the moments we treasure. When we can share a uniquely special plant with customers throughout the United States it is an exciting moment.

PlantingTree is a family owned nursery that takes great pride in the quality of each plant that we ship to our customers. Browse our huge selection of plants and trees and get expert advice from our blog articles, plant care and landscape information. Order online and we will ship right to your door. We strive to be a one stop shop to take the hassle out of garden shopping.



