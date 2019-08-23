SemaConnect Installs Twelve Wall-Mounted EV Charging Stations at 616 Kenmore

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

Koreatown’s Newest Apartment Community Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Residents

616 Kenmore’s new SemaConnect smart EV charging stations will help attract residents who want to charge at their apartments and support residents who can now feel free to go electric.” — Kevin Zheng, sales manager at SemaConnect

LOS ANGELES, USA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of twelve wall-mounted Series 6 EV charging stations at 616 Kenmore, one of Los Angeles’ newest and most luxurious residential apartment destinations. Located just north of Wilshire Boulevard in the heart of Koreatown, the community offers contemporary amenities such as a rooftop deck, reserved parking, smart thermostats, private balconies, and close proximity to LA Metro and top dining destinations.

“Los Angeles is leading the way in promoting electric vehicles in Southern California,” said Kevin Zheng, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Most EV drivers want to charge at home, which makes charging stations a necessary amenity at multifamily communities with shared parking. 616 Kenmore’s new SemaConnect smart EV charging stations will help attract residents who want to charge at their apartments and support residents who can now feel free to go electric. 616 Kenmore is truly setting an example for apartment communities in California who are looking for the next big amenity.”

The twelve wall-mounted Series 6 EV charging stations at 616 Kenmore can be found in the reserved resident parking of the subterranean garage. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, and compact design, the Series 6 charging stations at the community also come with three years of SemaConnect Network services. With the SemaConnect Network, 616 Kenmore can set custom pricing and access, view live station status, and generate usage reports.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



