Regalix releases B2B Content Marketing edition of Digital CMO Digest

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released the 15th issue of Digital CMO Digest. The latest edition of the marketing publication explores the topic of B2B Content Marketing in detail.This edition comprises interviews with senior content marketing executives at leading B2B organizations like SAP, Zendesk and MicroStrategy, among others. They give their thoughts and insights about how a crowded hi-tech marketplace has made it necessary for content to break through the clutter in order to gain an edge over the competition.The interviewees also share their insights about why it’s essential to not just create content but to engage customers or prospects by providing them with viable solutions through content . The intricacies of B2B content marketing, the direction in which the domain is headed and the factors driving it are discussed as well.“Establishing trust with your customers or prospects is of paramount importance, and this is why content marketing is so critical. Failure to craft the perfect message could mean that your product gets overlooked,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About Digital CMO DigestDigital CMO Digest is a Regalix publication that aims to support organizations across the globe to augment their marketing, customer success and retention initiatives. It does so by capturing the thoughts, perspectives and insights of market leaders and industry experts who are associated with the digital transformation of marketing, sales and customer success.Each iteration of the publication shares expertise and analysis from senior executives and business leaders from multiple industries, which helps to equip Digital CMO Digest readers with the know-how to tackle their business challenges better.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today’s subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



