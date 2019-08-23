The C-Suite: Takes Hard Work and Dedication

Vercie Lark, former executive vice president of DST Systems financial services Linda Olson, the CEO & founder of Tampa Bay Wave Eric Martin, an award-winning entrepreneur

Being the head or upper management of a company takes a lot more than just 'being a boss'.

Hiring and retaining the best talent to work in the executive suite means exploring talent in communities outside one’s own circle of relationships” — Vercie Lark, former exec VP of DST Systems financial services

GREENWICH, CT, USA, August 23, 2019 In a recent interview with Vercie Lark, former executive vice president of DST Systems financial services, Vercie Lark discuss executive team diversity:Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it's really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?· Perspective. The first and primary reason to have a diverse executive team is to help senior leaders and board members make more informed decisions leading to a higher ROI for current and future investors, customers, employees and suppliers. Decades of research on this topic proves that companies with diverse leadership and staff perform much better than those without.· Connection. We live in a world full of people with different genders, races, nationalities, values, religions et al, and in the U.S. our workforce is only further diversifying. Having executives who can relate to and connect with a diverse population of future leaders, customers and suppliers is important to the ongoing survival and performance of any growing business.· Broader talent pool. Hiring and retaining the best talent to work in the executive suite means exploring talent in communities outside one’s own circle of relationships. When it comes to leadership lessons, Linda Olson, the CEO & founder of Tampa Bay Wave, had the following to say:What are your "5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)My 5 Leadership Lessons:1. Know your authentic self, find your inner strength, and let it shine through. Everyone has super powers, and when you are properly tapped into your full potential, your options are endless.2. Relationships are like rose bushes — you have to continually invest in taking care of them if you want them to bloom. In business, you need those relationships — as customers, vendors, employees, or even just connectors.3. Don't hold grudges. You need that brain power for better purposes.4. Find your guideposts and stay focused on them, especially for the occasional storm. Eric Martin, an award-winning entrepreneur:What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.1. Work/life balance is essential. — When building my business, it wasn't uncommon for me to end up working long nights and still wake up the next morning feeling like there was work to be done. It was almost like there weren't enough hours in the day. It's easy to get caught in that rabbit hole of endless work hours once you start to see results. It wasn't until I discovered a work-shaped void in my personal life that I found myself having to realign in order to produce my best work & ideas. Spending more time connecting with friends, family and myself. Everything requires balance. There's a time to turn on and a time to turn off.2. Work on your business, not in your business. — Don't be afraid to delegate daily responsibilities to other team members or employees. Once your company grows to a certain point, you won't have a choice. It can be a bit daunting, especially if you're a perfectionist like myself. At Black & Abroad, I've personally found that standardizing processes help to create consistency and quality across the board. As the architect of your company's future, you're responsible for team building and strategy deployment to add value to your market and overall vision.3. Network across .– For some reason, I could never get with the idea of 'networking up.' I understand it, but it just doesn't seem organic to me. Some people do it successfully, but if it isn't natural to me then I don't have a desire. I am however, comfortable with leveraging organic relationships to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all involved. The potential for these organic relationships are all around us. The people we meet at seminars, social outings, or even your network of college classmates. When you network across, you grow together, adding even more strength to the relationship. One of my favorite places to meet other professionals is a co-working spot in Atlanta called The Gathering Spot. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

