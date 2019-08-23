WISH INTERNSHIP AWARDS BESTOWED ON THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY AND WOMEN’S CONGRESSIONAL STAFF ASSOCIATION

The nation’s business doesn’t get done in Washington, D.C. without the thousands of college interns hustling in and around the Nation’s Capital every semester of the year.” — Jean-Marie Leonard

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs received the WISH “Internships Change Lives Award” for its Washington Academic Internship Program, which has sent over 300 students to intern in Washington, D.C. for nearly a decade. The Women’s Congressional Staff Association received the WISH “Outstanding New Internship Program” award. Less than a year ago, the organization was formed to provide opportunities to women who might not be otherwise be able to intern on Capitol Hill.“The nation’s business doesn’t get done in Washington, D.C. without the thousands of college interns hustling in and around the Nation’s Capital every semester of the year. The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs (WAIP) and Women’s Congressional Staff Association programs recognize how important a D.C. internship is to their students and their programs, which we have honored with our Second Annual Awards,” said Jean-Marie Leonard, vice president of school partnerships and student engagement of WISH. “We are proud to work with both organizations to not only provide affordable, intern-only student housing, but help expand a growing network of internships that include young woman professionals seeking opportunities to advance their careers in D.C.”Last year’s award winners were the University of Kentucky’s WilDCats at the Capitol and College to Congress. The WilDCats at the Capitol was a new program supported by the Office of the President of the University of Kentucky. College to Congress has expanded its D.C. footprint in only its second year.Audrey Henson, founder of College to Congress, said in her acceptance last year of the award that "My internship in Congress changed the trajectory of my life, but it almost didn't happen. Washington, D.C. is an extremely expensive city which makes it out of reach for many students…I am very grateful for the WISH award for our work and I am proud to partner with WISH to make these internships more accessible for all students."Women’s Congressional Staff Association founders Sara Lonardo and Elizabeth Whitney both worked part-time jobs when they were interns. Their goal is open Congressional Staff Opportunities to a broader class, a broader demographic who might not believe they can have a career in public policy. The WISH/WiSE Foundation, as it had with College to Congress in the past and continues to support, sponsored the first intern in their program. The goal of Women’s Congressional Staff Association is to reach 50 interns a year.Over a decade ago, The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs began the Washington Academic Internship Program. Since then, the WAIP program has seen over 300 students go their ranks. The WAIP program is open to any major and over 65 academic disciplines have been represented to date. WAIP students remain fully registered students, advancing towards graduation, while in D.C. WAIP alumni serve in the Armed Forces JAG Corps, private companies and consult as policy advisors.About WISH:For over 25 years, WISH has been the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington D.C. WISH works with Colleges and Universities around the world to provide thousands of D.C. interns student housing for the terms needed whether it be fall, spring, summer or all year. Faculty housing, classrooms, conference rooms, and reception room are all available for WISH residents’ needs. For more information go to www.internsdc.com



