DejaOffice CRM App Maximizes Outlook on your Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Phone

DejaOffice PC CRM - Keep your data securely out of the cloud even while you fly!

Mobile and PC CRM App features offline mode for Android, iPhone and Windows based platforms.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice CRM App with PC Sync for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones. Owners of the Samsung Flagship phone can download DejaOffice free from the Google Play store. DejaOffice features Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes, just like Microsoft Outlook, and can also synchronize Category Colors for Calendar items, a key feature of Microsoft Outlook.

“The display size on the Note 10 Plus is a real winner,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “With the DejaOffice App, you can see your Week View and Month view very easily. DejaOffice features persistent alarms, so you will not miss a meeting if you leave your phone on your desk for a moment. The real kicker is the live Widgets in DejaOffice. The Contact widget sits on the Galaxy Note 10 home screen, and gives you a live scroll of all of your contacts, without needing to open any App. With one tap you can dial, map or make notes for any contact.”

DejaOffice CRM App is available for Android OS, iOS and Windows PC. It is the only CRM that features offline mode on all three platforms. The CRM Industry leader has limited offline mode in its mobile apps requiring a fast broadband connection for most features to be active. Another leading CRM has local storage for Android and iPhone but lacks a native Windows PC App. Cloud based CRM apps lack offline mode. DejaOffice use local data store on Android, iPhone and PC. This allows it to have encrypted databases, and private data, that would be impossible for a cloud based solution. DejaOffice features USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DejaCloud based synchronization.

DejaOffice CRM App with PC Sync is free for Android and iPhone. The PC CRM software runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10. CompanionLink pricing is one-time and not monthly, since it is not a cloud based solution. CompanionLink for Outlook offers Galaxy Note 10 Sync with Outlook Calendar, Contacts and Tasks for $49.95 one-time price.

DejaOffice PC CRM Standalone is free for personal use, and DejaCloud sync is free if you have 500 records or less. For Business use DejaOffice is $49.95 for a one-time purchase. The Outlook Add-In is $99.95, and a CRM Express version for $129.95 adds Deals tracking. A five-user version is launch priced at $199.95 ($39.99 per user – perpetual license). You can also purchase One-Time setup with data transfer from your past CRM system, and get white-glove service by purchasing Premium Technical support.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

DejaOffice PC CRM Overview - Replace Outlook and Palm Desktop with a full Contact Manager for your Windows PC



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.