Houston Texans Partner with Fashion Illustrator Rongrong DeVoe to Sketch Female Texans Fans

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Houston Fashion Illustrator, Rongrong DeVoe , hailing from Qingdao China, has teamed up with NFL franchise, the Houston Texans to create a collection of custom illustrations celebrating a collage of female Texans fans as diverse as the current fanbase. This unique collection will debut August 2019 and will be sold in the Houston Texans Team Shop throughout the 2019 season. The collection includes stationery, notebooks, mugs, canvases, t-shirts, and more.Knowing that women make up half of the team fanbase, the Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Marketing and Community Development Jennifer Davenport decided to commission DeVoe to create a special tribute to the female Texans fan.Using profiles of all diverse backgrounds from Anglo Saxon (white blonde/white brunette) to Latina, to African American, the marketing team alongside Rongrong DeVoe created a one-of-a-kind custom illustration showcasing how diverse and unique the spread of ladies can be.“DeVoe worked closely with the Texans to capture the spirit and passion of our fans by looking through gameday and event photos to ensure each fan will see a little bit of themselves in one of the illustrations,” said Davenport. “She then went to the drawing board and created a collection as unique as the concept."DeVoe was honored to partner with a brand that appreciates her same zest for women’s empowerment through diversity and was able to create artwork fostering a sense of connection with the Texans ‘lady fans.’“It means so much for me to use my sketches to touch the everyday Texans fan in my home, Houston, Texas. I can’t wait to see the product hit shelves and be a real empowering tool, something that fans are excited to wear or carry with them!” - Rongrong DeVoe, Fashion Illustrator.“The Houston Texans are continually challenging ourselves to make sure our messaging, presentation and offerings appeal to our passionate fanbase. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a local, female entrepreneur to bring this unique concept to life.” - Jennifer DavenportCoffee mugs, t-shirts, blankets, notebooks, and additional items will be on sale this season at the Houston Texans Team Shop. The items will also be available later this month at shop.HoustonTexans.com.The official reveal of the collection was held at the Houston Texans Team Shop on August 21st and attended by the Battle Red Ladies as well as alumni Texans Cheerleaders, Hannah McNair, and Houston lifestyle bloggers. See photo gallery here:ABOUT RONGRONG DEVOE: A Fashion Institute of Technology Master’s Degree graduate with over 150K Instagram followers, Chinese born fashion illustrator Rongrong DeVoe has been celebrated as one of the fashion and women’s empowerment trend-setters of our generation. She has worked with top fashion/beauty brands such as Chanel, Dior, Armani, Maybelline, ULTA Beauty, Conair, Nordstrom, (and more...) and has been featured in world-renowned publications such as Vogue, InStyle, and Buzz Feed. Her concepts have been adored by audiences all over the world and speak to many diverse markets of women across the nation. Rongrong is proud of her journey to becoming a US-based fashion illustrator, entrepreneur, and most importantly using her artwork to encourage women across the globe to be the best version of themselves. Her artwork and products can be found at: www.shoprongrong.com as well as in TJMaxx, Marshalls, JoAnn and more.For Texans press inquiries, contact:Allie LeClairSr. Corporate Communications ManagerAllie.LeClair@houstontexans.com



