Weight & Life MD Health and Wellness Clinic Announces Open House Event on September 21

Weight & Life MD, led by Dr. Nadia Pietrzykowska, is proud to announce the date for its Fall Open House Event on September 21 from 12pm-3pm.

Weight & Life MD is bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Hamilton Township in our state-of-the-art facility that we are hosting an Open House to showcase all our offerings” — Dr. Nadia Pietrzykowska

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weight & Life MD is proud to announce the date for its Fall Open House Event on September 21 from 12pm-3pm. Weight & Life MD Health & Wellness Clinic, led by Dr. Nadia B. Pietrzykowska and a talented team of professionals, has expanded its aesthetic service offerings to include the latest in non-surgical aesthetic procedures to complement their weight management and wellness offerings. This state of the art facility is located at 3840 Quakerbridge Rd Ste. 220.

The staff of Weight & Life MD invites you to our free open house event to meet our staff, tour the facility, experience our new offerings and technologies, and to enter into drawings for free products and procedures including a grand prize drawing of a 6-session package of Zerona Laser body contouring. There will also be event-exclusive discounts on products and procedures, and Dr. Pietrzykowska will perform a live demonstration of a combination lip enhancement procedure utilizing PDO threads and dermal fillers.

In addition, Weight & Life MD is offering patients a 15% discount off all PDO thread lifting, micro-needling, PRP therapy and laser body contouring packages booked between now and the afternoon of the event. Call us today at 609-400-4569 to book your consultation.

“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Hamilton Township in our beautiful, state-of-the-art facility we decided that hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all Weight & Life MD has to offer,” said Dr. Nadia B. Pietrzykowska. “We look forward to hosting existing clients and meeting new patients. Our staff has planned a fantastic afternoon that will be both informative and fun, with event-exclusive promotional specials and drawings that are sure to excite all of our guests.”

The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:

• A live demonstration of a lip enhancement procedure with PDO threads and a dermal filler combination performed

by Master Trained and Certified Physician, Dr. Nadia B. Pietrzykowska

• Promotional pricing on procedures:

o 50% off one 6-session package of Zerona laser body contouring to anyone booking a medical initial consult for

weight loss and joining our Weight Loss Program

o Exclusive Event package: 20% off a non-surgical facelift with PDO threads: Including brow lift, mid-face lift,

lower face lift

o 15% off PDO thread services, micro-needling, PRP and laser body contouring services

o Dermal Lip filler purchases will include a free customized treatment with PDO threads (contouring for

definition or “lip flip”)

o Free treatment with Exosomes (latest growth factor technology) for any individual microneedling Skinpen facial

purchase ($150 value)

• 20% off our Medical Grade Skin Care lines: Jan Marini and Environ

• Presentations by manufacturers for face and body treatments as well as skin care.

• Hourly drawings for free products and treatments include:

o A beautiful skin care basket

o A lip enhancement procedure with PDO threads

o Grand Prize - a 6-session package of Zerona Laser body contouring

• Weight & Life MD’s physician and staff will available for free consultations

• Light fare and refreshments will be served

To RSVP for this event, register through our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weight-life-md-free-aesthetics-open-house-event-tickets-69077451517 or call us directly at 609-400-4569.

About Weight & Life MD

Weight & Life MD Medical Clinic has been helping patients achieve their health and wellness goals since 2013. Dr. Nadia B. Pietrzykowska is proud to have changed the lives of many through the Clinic’s weight management and wellness programs. A holistic approach to individual care led to expanding the Clinic’s services to offer non-surgical aesthetic treatments to complement established Health and Wellness programs. The Clinic now also offers a vast array of medical esthetic services. It also carries the gold standard in skin care products designed to complement medical treatments as well as build a lifelong regimen for beautiful skin.

Your Weight & Life MD team is committed to offering a purpose-oriented treatment plan to help you with your Health, Wellness and Aesthetic concerns. We understand that a healthy body and mind, as well as healthy skin and body appearance, are often the result of many intertwined mechanisms. Our goal is to get you to the best you can be for lifelong results.

Please visit our website at www.weightlifemd.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.

For more information contact:

Name: Dr. Nadia Pietrzykowska

Phone: 609-400-4569

Email: officecontact@weightlifemd.org

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.986.8400

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com



