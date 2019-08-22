The Travel Industry Continues to Adjust to Consumer Demand

Galena Stavreva, CEO of SpareFare.net Deniz Tekerek, co-founder of Portier Technologies Tauseen Malik, General Manager of The Porter hotel

Changes are coming to the travel industry and Candice Georgiadis speaks to 3 individuals who are at the forefront.

Travel is about rejuvenation, adventure, fulfillment, learning new skills, and ‘being more of who you are.’ It is no longer just ticking off places and things and flopping in the sun.” — Galena Stavreva, CEO of SpareFare.net

Pulling out the specific ‘5 year’ question, below we see Candice Georgiadis interviewing Galena Stavreva, CEO of SpareFare.net.Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?Travel is about rejuvenation, adventure, fulfillment, learning new skills, and ‘being more of who you are.’ It is no longer just ticking off places and things and flopping in the sun. The tourism industry needs to start offering more complete experiences and to focus on promoting responsible tourism which helps local people, and protects the environment. Along with enjoying paradise, you can learn about the poverty the local people live in, and be educated about ways you can help. I also think that more and more travel providers will start allowing name changes for their reservations, so that their users can sell them on if they can’t go. Travellers are starting to expect this service as part of the good customer service experience. The full interview can be read here Answering the same question with further details is Deniz Tekerek, co-founder of Portier Technologies:Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?1. Chinese millennials — there’s been a global approach to Chinese travelers that focused on spending on luxury goods and very much a mass approach. The Chinese traveler is already a lot more sophisticated than that, and rather than jumping on that bandwagon, travel companies and hotels will have to offer the same special experiences that might be relevant to the American or European millennial.2. Technology — I think there’s going to be a big reversal in terms of type of technologies that companies will invest in. A robot is cool, but does it really drastically change things at a hotel? AR and VR are buzzwords, and hotel executives are quick to go for it, but the tech’s validity for hotels in particular, is extremely questionable.3. Feel like home — this might be a more personal view, but more and more hospitality companies promote the idea that travelers want to “feel like home”. Why do they travel then? Isn’t a hotel stay an escape from the day-to-day? I think this area could see some reversal.4. General experiences — I believe that the number of people deciding on in-destination experiences after they arrive will stay steady, so hotels really need to think about removing their tour desks and start working with third party providers that can enable seamless experiences when it comes to selecting and booking an experience. Read the rest of the interview here In a third interview, Candice Georgiadis sits down with Tauseen Malik, General Manager of The Porter, Portland, Oregon’s 16-Story Hilton owned hotel.Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?We are already experiencing changes within hospitality in the last few years as we gear to tailor our products and services to the evolving landscape of travelers and millennials. A few things that I anticipate happening over the next five years:1. Introduction of new brands, hospitality companies are constantly evolving and introducing new brands to cater to specific segments. Lifestyle brands will continue to evolve with focus on food & beverage experiences and partnering with local talented chefs. The design of new hotels has also changed significantly over the years, with social spaces becoming more of a trend. That will continue to evolve in the lifestyle segment and even in traditional hotels. Hotels will strive to offer authentic and local experiences through partnerships, design and food & beverage programing.2. Technology is going to continue to play an instrumental role in our industry and companies will need to find the right balance of using technology and not sacrificing personal service. Overall technology will make the guest experience more convenient. Seamless connectivity across the board for guests and all users will be critical. Technology has also made travel to new places easier and that trend will continue to grow.3. A recent trend that we are witnessing is the blend of leisure travel with business travel. Travelers will continue to extend business trips to explore and get to connect with these cities. Check out the rest of the interview here These 3 interviews bring some excellent insight into the future of travel. 