Trinco Blu by Cinnamon: Community Initiatives That Matter

Trinco Blu by Cinnamon

Trinco Blu management and staff are dedicated to their various CSR programs in the local Trincomalee community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --With retro interiors and plush comforts to make you feel right at home, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon is located in the heart of the deep blue of Sri Lanka’s east coast - the best place in Sri Lanka to spot dolphins and blue whales.Green Globe recently recertified Trinco Blu by Cinnamon with the resort achieving a commendable compliance score of 86%.Energy Saving MeasuresThe resort has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce energy use. Guest rooms are fitted with Energy Management Systems and LED bulbs (90%) or CFL bulbs. Solar heaters are utilized for hot water heating in all guest rooms and the kitchen. The majority of air conditioning units are inverter type AC units (82%) and old units will continually be replaced with the latest inverter models. Another simple, effective energy saving measure is a skylight that allows natural light to shine into the laundry area. Plans have been made to install solar electricity generation during the next refurbishment.CSR InitiativesTrinco Blu management and staff are dedicated to their various CSR programs in the local Trincomalee community. Charitable causes are wide ranging and include a weekly donation of 50 bread buns to the Grace Home and a monthly alms giving program for the Gokanna Temple. Employees rallied together and collected a total of LKR 86,400 that was donated along with retired linen to victims who survived the Easter bomb attack in Batticaloa Church.As part of their CSR vision, Trinco Blu organises recreational and educational programs for local children. The resort runs free fun activities at a neighbouring Children’s home and also conducted a Cinnamon Youth Empowerment Program for 80 children to develop their English language skills and IT knowledge.SustainabilityRegular sustainability training is conducted for employees. Staff members eagerly participate in environmental activities such as beach and lagoon clean ups and tree planting. Trinco Blu’s Green Team has initiated a Mango Plantation project and so far more than 200 saplings have been planted on the resort premises. More tree plantings to curb GHG effects are planned for the future.Reduce, Reuse, RecycleWaste management improvements continue to be made at the resort. Polythene bags have been replaced with reusable cloth or rexin bin liners in guest and staff areas reducing the number of plastic bin liners from 3500 to 500 per month. There are plans to steadily reduce this number over time. Currently, single use plastic straws are also being phased out with paper straws provided only when requested.In line with the property’s Reduce, Reuse, Recycle principles, food waste is diverted to a community biogas plant located in the town of Trincomalee or given to local piggeries for animal feed. Furthermore, garden areas are irrigated via recycled water treated at the onsite sewage treatment plant (STP) while garden waste is used in compost.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactNikhil GunawardenaCinnamon Hotel Management Ltd.Cinnamon Lakeside Commercial ComplexNo.117, Sir Chittampalam A Gardinar MawathaColombo 02SRI LANKAT: +94 (0) 11 2306 000D: +94 (0) 11 2306 841 | Intranet: 62841F: +94 (0) 11 2320862E: dilumi@cinnamonhotels.comW: www.cinnamonhotels.com



