Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Preserves Island Home

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Green Globe recently recertified Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Located in North Huvadhoo, one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a haven with natural white beach, azure lagoon and a 360° house reef steps away from each villa.Green Globe recently recertified Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa with the resort achieving a high compliance score of 86%.Pravin Kumar, General Manager at the property said, “Environmental preservation and sustainability was not just an idea created during the resort’s operational years. Ever since the resort’s early design phases, the dedicated commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability has very much been and continues to be a culture. While we provide guests with a barefoot luxury holiday experience, we also acknowledge that our presence leaves a footprint. We will continue our green efforts and strive to sustain and preserve this place that we call home.”Management and staff members adhere to a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan. Water and energy consumption, monitored daily and monthly, have met predicted targets and reduction goals for 2020 have already been set. A solar panel on one of the buggies has been trialled at the resort and it is hoped that solar powered buggies will be launched on a larger scale in coming years.Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa ensures that Maldivian culture is represented throughout the resort. Locally made beads and fabric have been incorporated into Do Not Disturb signs on doors and tasty Maldivian short eats are provided for snacks. Fun facts about the islands are promoted in all rooms via an iPad compendium that can access information about Maldivian history and culture, and environmental knowledge such as the formation of the atolls.Locally employed team members who can best showcase and explain daily life on an island act as guides for guests when visiting other neighboring islands. Furthermore, the resort plans to train local residents as dive instructors in the future, which will provide viable livelihoods for those in the wider community.Waste management in the Maldives has been challenge in the past and the resort keeps an up-to-date record of where all waste goes and how much is recycled. Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa recycles approximately 50% of its waste. Almost all glass and used oil is recycled. Plastics are sent to an international non-profit organization, which collects and re-cycles plastic waste that can be used in products such as branded sports apparel and shoes.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactAnn LamMarketing ManagerPark Hyatt Maldives HadahaaNorth Huvadhoo (Gaafu Alifu) AtollRepublic of MaldivesT: +960 682 1234F: +960 682 1235E: ann.lam@hyatt.comW: www.parkhyattmaldives.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.