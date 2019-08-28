Exclusive Networks: Vanessa Delrieu Appointed Vice President of Finance and Operations North America

Vanessa Delrieu, Vice President of Finance and Operations North America

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions is very pleased to announce Vanessa Delrieu’s appointment as Vice President of Finance and Operations North America. Before taking this new role, since 2016, Vanessa served as Finance Director EMEA and US for Exclusive Networks’ headquarters based in France.Now based in San Jose, Vanessa leads all the financial management and operations aspects of Exclusive Networks North America’s, encompassing operations, finance, accounting and budgeting. Vanessa brings over 20 years of finance and international leadership experience to Exclusive Networks. Prior to joining Exclusive Networks, Vanessa worked in France and Spain for Danone (a dairy products company, Dannon in the U.S.), at Business Objects in France (SAP-acquired company), and at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Chicago.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com



