Restaurant Finance & Development Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance is the ticket, it’s always been the focus of the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference. Attendees come to the conference to raise capital for new unit development and remodels, refinance existing term debt or credit lines, sell and lease back real estate, master the vagaries of valuation and the restaurant M&A scene, and stay up-to-date on a wide variety of financial, economic, accounting, technology, delivery and restaurant business topics. All are good reasons to attend the conference.The networking though, is best in class. We go out of our way to facilitate introductions and foster an environment for productive meetings with other attendees. We’re also proud of the number of restaurant operators we attract to the conference, and those we feature on our agenda. This year is no exception.A complete brochure for the conference is now available online at www.restfinance.com . We recommend you register now as we’ve reached capacity the past few years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.