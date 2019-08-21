OkGlobal Coin Brings Wall Street to Main Street: the Deflation of Inflation & Currency Backed by Guaranteed Value

OKGlobal Coin & SWITCH

OKGlobal was created to put profits back into the hands of the people.

This is the first global cryptocurrency Security Token Offering to erase inflation and that is backed by real intrinsic value.” — Han S. Kim

SINGAPORE, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKGlobal Coin & SWITCH is pleased to announce the launch of its participant owned financial services and investment platform. Offering a variety of unique services, OKGlobal Coin will resolve the real world problems of high fees, slow account reconciliation times, value volatility and lack of intrinsic trading value.

“This is the first global cryptocurrency Security Token Offering to erase inflation and that is backed by real intrinsic value,” says company founder Han S. Kim. “The OKGlobal platform is the revolution and evolution of currency with democratized ownership and profit distribution.”

Han adds that the rates and fees charged by OKGlobal will be the lowest available in the marketplace. Merchant payment processing will be offered at one-tenth to one-thirtieth less than current market rates, with zero per transaction fees, secured insurance premium financing, global currency cross payments to erase or reduce currency exchange fees and other conservative low to no risk currency management solutions. Debit cards and checking accounts (held in fiat and/or crypto) will be made available free of charge.

All profits will be reinvested into the coin ledger balance, thereby increasing the intrinsic value and the stability of all coin holders, and profits are guaranteed to increase year after year.

Users can access OKGlobal online or at local OKGlobal community service centers. The Coin is backed by real assets and investments, and offers instant conversion to traditional fiat currency, or it can be held in the OKGlobal cryptocoin account.

“Anyone can invest with OKGlobal,” concludes Han. “Your investment is never locked in. You can spend it as you wish, but unlike with the banks, you get to watch your account grow, and you’ll never have to worry about inflation. It’s a great solution for everyone, whether you’re a merchant or just someone who’d like to put their money to better use. It’s a win-win for everyone concerned.”

About the Company

OKGlobal Coin Switch offers secured, guaranteed blockchain technology for payment processing, banking, financing, currency exchange and investment services. Providing a much-needed solution for common currency and investment risks and limitations, the platform offers a huge number of benefits to users, and is poised to take over the banking, finance and investment industries.

The OkGlobal Coin Security Token offering launches September 20th, 2019. For more information, visit the website at www.okglobalcoinsg.com.



