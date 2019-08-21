Restaurant Magic Promotes Erynn Kirshner to Chief Operating officer

Restaurant Magic, a leader in multi-unit back office restaurant solutions, announced that it has promoted Erynn Kirshner to Chief Operating Officer.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a leader in multi-unit back office restaurant solutions, announced that it has promoted Erynn Kirshner to Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this promotion, Mrs. Kirshner was Restaurant Magic’s Vice President of Operations. Mrs. Kirshner has been with the company for over eight years and has played an integral role in fostering a corporate culture that has led Restaurant Magic to being one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work. In her new role, Mrs. Kirshner will work directly with the CEO to advance the organization’s mission, vision, core values, strategic priorities, and growth goals.

Erynn Kirshner has over twenty years of experience in developing and delivering technology driven solutions, providing top tier client service, raising and empowering leaders, implementing companywide strategic initiatives, and delivering operational excellence. Her list of accomplishments since joining Restaurant Magic includes the implementation of DevOps practices, establishing an agile development framework, designing controls and processes that led to being SOC certified, and driving company growth through the retention clients and additional service lines.

As COO, she will draw upon her extensive experience in management and technology to accelerate the growth of Restaurant Magic. Prior to joining Restaurant Magic Software, Erynn was a Technology Senior Manager for Protiviti, a global consulting firm. At Protiviti she managed top-level accounts and facilitated over $4 million in revenue. Mrs. Kirshner attended the University of Florida and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance with a minor in Economics followed by a Master of Science Degree in Decision Information Systems. She is active in charities that are close to her heart including Metropolitan Ministries, St. Jude’s Children’s, Wounded Warrior Project, Global Leadership Development, and ASPCA.

“Erynn is a key contributor to our success and continues to exceed our expectations,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of Restaurant Magic. “She is truly dedicated to her role of ensuring the success of our teams, clients and business. We look forward to her future as the COO of Restaurant Magic.”

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit brands in the world, including Dairy Queen, First Watch, Smoothie King and MOD Pizza. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



